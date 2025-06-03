I went to the worst-rated fish and chip shop in Blackpool and was shocked by what I found
The MacMaster, who has 226,000 subscribers on the platform, released a video this week after trying a meal at The Cod Mother.
The restaurant, located on the Promenade, has a rating of just 1.9 on TripAdvisor from 13 reviews — compared to 3.4 stars on Google, based on 122 reviews.
Online feedback varies greatly, with some customers urging people to “keep walking past” due to the “disgusting food” and “ridiculously high prices”.
Others, however, said the service was “excellent” and the “fish was cooked perfectly”.
In order to find out the truth, The MacMaster visited the establishment himself to see if the food was as bad as some had claimed.
Standing outside the restaurant, the first thing he noted was the fact that it had labelled itself “world-famous”.
“Let’s stop right there. It’s not famous, it’s never been famous. As soon as you put ‘famous’ in it, it’s not. It never is,” he said.
Ordering a small fish, chips, peas, curry sauce and a can of pop, the total came to £12.
After opening the box, he said: “First impressions. They look rather nice, but first impressions can be deceiving sometimes.
“Let’s go in for a chip first off. It’s a little anaemic, if anything, but it’s actually quite fluffy on the inside. Not too dry. Not greasy at all.”
Trying the golden battered fish, he added: “I’m gonna say, actually, that’s quite tasty to be fair. That’s not bad at all.
“It’s not overly greasy, the batter is nice and crispy, the chips are nice.”
Things went slightly downhill with the peas which had a “funny taste”, but the curry sauce was “not too bad”, leaving him “pleasantly surprised”.
Concluding his review, he said: “We can wrap this up pretty quickly. The fish was tasty, if not a little bit dry and flat. The batter was golden and not greasy.
The chips were a little bit anaemic and the peas were awful. I don’t know what was in them. The curry sauce was acceptable.
“Were they the worst fish and chips in Blackpool? Absolutely not. I’m going to give it a 4.9.”
To watch more of The MacMaster’s videos, visit his YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZnu0K1XV3qebPlVh6CZ6iQ
