Paul Mescal as Lucius in Gladiator II

When I was invited to the premiere of Gladiator II in Blackpool, I was really impressed our town had been selected amongst a handful to be treated to an early sneak peak at the Hollywood blockbuster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as I arrived for the first time at the Lancashire’s only IMax cinema - The Backlott - I was really impressed about just how fresh and reimagined the cinema felt. It was no surprise it had been selected.

Pedro Pascal as General Acacius in Gladiator II

As we took our delux seats in the auditorium, my mind flicked back to the delights of Russell Crowe in Gladiator. A personal favourite, I must have seen this film dozens of times. But as with most sequels I feared it might struggle to live up to the first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denzel Washington stars as Macrinus in Gladiator II

At the premiere the crowd was treated to exclusive red carpet interviews from London’s Leceister Square. i have to admit I hadn’t read too much into the film or it’s cast. I was surprised to see Denzel Washington amongst the main characters as it seemed a little unlike his usual movies.

As we waited for the film to arrive we enjoyed waiter service in out seats. Now this a cinema I can get onboard with - a cinema that will deliver you glasses of prosecco in your seats!

Connie Nielsen as Lucilla

Then it was time for the main event.

The film immediately packs a punch and is full of surprising twists and turns. I don’t wnt to give away the plot or twists.

But I can say it has the glamour, the violence, the torsos, comoraderie and friendships you expect plus much more.

It’s fast pace, gripping and perfectly cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A general view of the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II" | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington were fantastic.

The film has something for everyone.

It’s a bold statement - but I’d go as far as to say it is even better than the first film!

For those thinking of going to see it - GO! You won’t regret it!

And for those who haven’t been to the cinema in Blackpool for a long time. - trust me - the Backlott cinema is lovely and somewhere you’ll want to keep returning too!

The film officially came out in cinemas on Friday.

To get tickets for the Backlott Cinema visit their website here.