When I spotted a new Asian cafe opening on Blackpool’s Central Drive - I knew instantly I was going have to give it a try and after reading this so will you...

With a name like Simply Delish - the owners have a made a big statement they were going to have to live up to.

Finally getting the chance to go and sit down and try my favourite food type, the first thing that struck me ws the bright and colourful interior.

Boasting pleny of seating and an appealing looking menu, I was surprised to find it fairly quiet at 1pm on a Monday. But during my stay there was a a steady stream of people coming through and ordering food. The cafe had a really nice and friendly ambience.

Chatting to the team, I quickly learnt the business was started by the Shakoor family who began in Halifax and West Yorkshire running a factory suppling different types of Asian foods. They also became one of the first Asian food suppliers in Halifax.

After seeing success, the family decided they decided they wanted to open a cafe and they chose Central Drive in Blackpool for their first venture. And I for one, am grateful they did!

I decided to try a classic Asian dish and ordered a Chicken Masala and a meat samosa.

While I was waiting for my order I was brought a salad with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion covered in Tzatziki that had a little bit of chili mixed in with it. This was a nice surprised and worked well with the yoghurt flavour of the Tzatziki. The veg all tasted fresh and I enjoyed it although the peppery flavour of the red onions along with the chilli was a little bit too much for my taste buds.

Next I had my Chicken Masala and meat samosa and it looked amazing. It reminded me of my favourite takeaway when I was back home and the meat samosa was big and the pastry cooked to perfection. The smell of the curry and the samosa was sensational and added so much to the experience. It also made me a lot hungrier.

The chicken was lovely and soft and there was a very generous amount as the portion sizes were very good. The sauce was plentiful and really packed a lot of flavour. The rice, just like the curry, was plentiful, light and soft as well. I thought that you definitely got a lot for your money.

I was excited to try the meat samosa as I have always really liked them. The pastry on the outside was quite thick and crunchy which I really liked and there was a lot of flavour from the meat to the potatoes and the spices. As soon as you bit into it - there was a party in your mouth.

Overall, I think simply delish really lives up to its name. It was very nice and I will be definitely be back to try other items on the menu.

i paid just £12 for the Chicken Masala and the meat samosa which I thought was very reasonable.

Make sure you give Simply Delish a try - you’ won’t be disappointed!