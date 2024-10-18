Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As many will know I’m relatively new to Blackpool and everything it has to offer. But after months exploring I didn’t think Blackpool could get any better.... but I was wrong!

Everyone knows Blackpool is famous for its lights - but there is a new show in town that is threatening to steal the crown of the Illuminations.

Tonight I attended the launch of Lightpool Festival and I can honestly say I was blown away.

There were so many firsts on tonight for me. I visited the Showtown Museum in the centre of Blackpool and I have to say, it looked like the most fun place in all of town. Bright and wacky designs with beach chairs hung from the ceiling inside it was a feast for the eyes.

The night only got better from there as at the Lightpool launch event visitors were treated to drinks and food. I had a bowl of hotpot and it was delicious.

With a full stomach and lots of excitement I set off into the evening air with my map to start exploring the Lightpool Festival for myself.

The first installation I went to see was the projections on Blackpool Tower - these took my breath away. The projections were so clear and at one point there was piano music playing and at the same time a projection of a cartoon person playing the piano appeared on the tower. It impressed me so much and made me feel like a kid again.

My favourite of the whole festival was the installation called Sominus. Located by the Metropole Hotel on Blackpool Promenade it used what looked like long glass tubes and white lights travelling up and down. This was accompanied by the sound of wind and water. The effect it created was fab and I was in awe. I couldn’t figure out how it was made.

I was also blown away by the Neuron installation created by Juan Fuentes Studios. This installation really surprised me becuase at first it looked like a sphere made up of a framework and lights running across it.

It initially gave the impression that it was all facing inwards into a sphere but the light changed and it looked like the sphere had changed shape and it really challnged your perception of the design.

Walking through the Spiro installation by Lightworks because you could interact with it by walking through it.

Overall, it is so obvious too see why Lightpool is such a big hit with vistors and locals alike.

The town really has something for everyone.

Lightpool runs until Saturday, October 26. For more information visit https://www.visitblackpool.com/things-to-do/festival/art-trial-(1)/.