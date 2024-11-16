Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I went to my first ever Christmas event in Blackpool and loved it so much I can’t wait to go back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resort’s festive season has officially started with the first day of the Christmas By The Sea on the North Shore prom - and I was there for the big launch.

As a reporter I had been waiting all day to go to this Christmas event, and seeing the huts and rides close up only added to excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So I walked down to the Promenade to see what was on offer and was greeted by what looked like an entire village on the Promenade with lights and stalls everywhere.

Crepes and Donuts Stall at Christmas By The Sea Blackpool | National World

I had been to Christmas events and markets in Leeds and Manchester, and I was very keen to see what Christmas events were like in Blackpool.

There was a good, cheery atmosphere on the Promenade as everyone crowded around the small stage to watch the performance and witness the event's official opening.

There were some amazing performances from the Scream Theatre School, who wowed the crowds by singing a range of incredible songs, including A Million Dreams from the Greatest Showman film, Last Christmas. Everyone seemed happy despite the less-than-ideal weather in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scream Theatre School | National World

There was an ice performance from the Blackpool Ice Drome Charity Association of Snow White, which I found very impressive, as the most exciting thing I had managed to do on ice skates was fall over!

Ice Rink | National World

I particularly enjoyed seeing some stars from Strictly Come Dancing take the stage to officially open the Blackpool By The Sea event.

I loved the countdown to pull the famous switch used for the illuminations. The stars were Nancy Xu, Kai Widdrington, Neil Jones and Carlos Gu.

Strictly Stars, Nancy Xu, Kai Widdrington, Neil Jones and Carlos Gu. | National World

After the show, I tried some of the amazing food on offer - the kind of treats that always seem to make Christmas markets so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I found a Belgian waffle stall, and just had to buy one. I had a hot Belgian waffle covered in chocolate sauce and Smarties.

Belgian Waffles | National World

It was terrific, and I cannot recommend it enough to anyone with a sweet tooth like mine.

Since it was a Friday night, I thought I would treat myself to a pint and went to the bar.

It was rammed with people, with every table and seat taken, and a lovely, cheery atmosphere was inside. I saw that there was live music setting up inside as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, I couldn’t stay long enough to hear the music, but I will definitely be back. The bar was also decorated with loads of Santas, lights, and Holly; it looked fantastic.

Blackpool really is in for a festive treat with this year’s Christmas by the Sea.