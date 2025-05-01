Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’ve seen signs for it for years on the way to visit family in Harrogate, but I’d never been to Bolton Abbey before last weekend.

An hour away from my home, it really isn’t far away enough to justify my complete ignorance for nearly 40 years.

And what an oversight it’s been - I loved the place so much that I am (begrugingly) willing to overlook the £15 (yes, you read that right) car parking fee and go again soon.

Nestled in North Yorkshire about half an hour away from Harrogate, Bolton Abbey is an estate of around 30,000 acres belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire. It famously features the ruins of a 12th century Priory, as well as more than 80 miles of footpaths, rolling meadows, forests, a river with stepping stones, teashops, and even a beach.

We went on a cloudless Sunday, following the sat nav over quaint bridges and stone cottages. As we followed a vintage motorbike into the estate, it really did feel like the England you hear about from your grandparents - or how the American’s think of us. Idyllic, in other words.

Once you’ve got over the parking fee (entry to the actual estate is free, but where are you leaving your vehicle?), from the car park you notice a little gift shop and signs for a tea shop. Follow those, turning right, and heading with the crowds a short distance over the road to a wall with a small gate.

A small gate with the most delightful backdrop. Wow. I’m not easily impressed, but the whole area opens up infront of you, with ancient ruins on one side and rolling fields as far as the eye can see. I fell in love with Bolton Abbey right there and then.

We made our way down the path, and could see the river Wharfe to the left, and to my son’s delight, an icecream van straight ahead. 99p bought, we carried on in our exploration, heading for the stepping stones over the river. An orderly queue had formed and we happily took our time jumping from one to the next, the amber-coloured water swirling around our feet. When we got to the end we found the reason for the queues - the penultimate stone was missing, so people were falling in, or grasping for help at the end. Be aware! (There’s a bridge too, incase you don’t fancy the stepping stones).

Then we made our way to the beach area, where children were building sandcastles and dads were showing off how to skim stones. Dogs paddled, and people could be seen enjoying picnics. What was it I said about an idyllic place?

We took in a small riverside walk and a brief look at the ruins, promising to have a proper exploration the next time- when we were more prepared with fishing nets, buckets, picnics, sun cream and a football to kick about. The Bolton Abbey Estate says it’s “a perfect place to do as much or as little as you like”, and they’re not wrong.

There is so much more to see and do than we were able to. Ancient woodlands (dogs not allowed in all), moorland paths, tea shops, gift shops, and even a steam locomotive to ride on.

The only negative for me was the lack of bins. All we could see was a bin station at the top of the hill as you enter from the main car park. Some lazy so-and-so’s couldn’t be bothered taking their dog poo bags with them and so there were a few dotted about.