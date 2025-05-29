I went to Blackpool's first cat & gaming hotel

When I first heard there was a cat and gaming hotel in Blackpool, I wasn’t entirely sure what that meant. Was it a cat cafe with an Xbox in the corner? A retro arcade with cats roaming around? I had to find out, so I went to visit.

Nestled off the beaten track on Cavendish road lies a rather unusual hotel, a cat and gaming hotel - not your average B&B.

The moment I walked in I was greeted by the owner Chloe Cheetham, 27, and her sixteen cats.

Chloe said: “Our cats are our little fur babies, we are very protective over them, but we’re here to feed and look after them and take them to their appointments.

“We’re also on the top floor to ensure that the guests and the cats are safe. Just so we can hear if anything goes on - which it never does.

“We have CCTV in all the communal areas.”

Pingu, also known as 'Wingu' and 'Kingu' is the largest of the cats | NW

Unfortunately they’d all just had breakfast so only a few were around, such as Pingu - playfully known as ‘Kingu Pingu’, the largest of Fluff’s kittens.

Chloe said: “This is Pingu, also known ‘Kingu’ and ‘Wingu’. Pingu is our biggest cat, he’s like a lion.

“He’s a cuddly boy and he actually walks people to the tram stop!”

He is the self-proclaimed king of their place in Blackpool, a well known regal presence around the neighbourhood and loved for his endearing habit of moaning like a baby when he requires attention.

I was then greeted by a perkly little fellar known as ‘Binky’, who had a lovely soft coat and was gentle nature.

Binky, a freindly cat who lives at the residence | NW

Chloe said: “When we first set up a guest house, we had twelve cats already of our own. We needed to let people know that we had cats for allergy reasons, because we weren’t going to get rid of them.

“We thought why not just make it a niche, we both loved cats and gaming, so we thought we’d give it a go and it worked!”

The hotel feels more like staying at a friend’s quirky house, if that friend was a gamer with a soft spot for feline companionship.

There are multiple themed rooms, each kitted out with gaming consoles, cosy bean bags, and yes, cats snoozing wherever they please.

Retro gaming machine at the hotel | NW

Chloe said: “We have an Xbox, PS5, a VR headset, a PC and a retro gaming system downstairs with over 300 classic games, like PacMan and Street Fighter.”

The owner, Chloe told me that the cats are from two different litters, and her parents are actually fostering the kittens from one of those litters.

It’s a full-on family operation. You can tell the cats are happy, relaxed and used to having humans around - some even seem to enjoy watching the games as much as we do.

Chloe said: “We’re getting busier, but the guests absolutely love the cats. We get lots of comments about how loving and friendly they are.

“The cats often get loads of treats and the guests love the cuddles, so it works.”

Cats grabbing their breakfast at the hotel | NW

I left feeling surprisingly relaxed. Maybe it was the warm purring, maybe it was the nostalgia of retro gaming or maybe it was just the charm of something so unapologetically niche.

Either way, I’d go back in a heartbeat.