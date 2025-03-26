After hearing about a new breakfast special from the Stanley Park Art Deco Café, I decided I had to head out and try it for myself...

Visiting the Park Art Deco Café on a lovely sunny day, I resisted the urge to loll about in the sunshine - I was here for one thing and one thing only, which was to try the cafe’s new breakfast special: American-style pancakes.

Faced with a range of options, the toppings I went for were maple syrup and blueberry, which were amazing. Just a few bites in, it was safe to say that this meal was a perfect brunch-time treat. Plus, is there anything better than good food on a sunny day?

Regular Mocha Coffee at the Park Art Deco Cafe at Stanley Park | National World

The establishment itself has a lovely atmosphere, with plenty of hustle and bustle and loads of people in there grabbing a coffee and chatting away. There are also lovely pieces of artwork to enjoy with a cuppa.

The pancakes arrived and they looked absolutely incredible: You got a lot for your money, and there were lots of fresh blueberries and maple syrup on the top as well, plus the flavour of the pancakes with the maple syrup was really, really delicious.

They kind of had an almost slightly crispy outside, a soft inside, and slick maple syrup making sure everything went down nicely - it just melted in your mouth, which was exactly what you want from classic American pancakes.

New breakfast special at the Park Art Deco cafe in Stanley Park, Blackpool | National World

The blueberries tasted nice and fresh, and the maple syrup added a nice sweetness to the whole dish. When pancake day came up in February, I didn't have any pancakes, so this was almost like a little bit of a late pancake day for me, which I very much enjoyed.

I ordered a mocha as well, and it was nice - the sweetness of the chocolate at the start and then that kind of darker, more bitter flavour of the coffee afterwards is always a great combination. You can't beat it.

I will definitely be coming back to the Stanley Park’s Park Art Deco Café to try out all of its other flavoured pancakes - I believe one of them includes strawberry and cream, and I'm definitely interested in trying that...

