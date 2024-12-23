Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I went to the YAMM takeaway and ordered a burger and I cannot wait to go back already.

The YAMM takeaway has just opened on Blackpool’s Whitegate Drive and it has been getting rave reviews.

I love trying new places and new cuisines, so when I spotted YAMM had opened its doors - I couldn’t wait to give it a try.

I wandered down Whitegate Drive on a lovely December afternoon listening to music to drown out the sound of my stomach rumbling. I have been into the takeaway with friends but not ordered anything.

As I browsed the menu I felt spoilt for choice - there were waffles, burgers and milkshakes. I was curious about the takeaway’s own smash burgers and I couldn’t wait to see what they were like.

I ordered a beef up burger from the smash burgers menu along with chicken samosas and curly fries. The total price for all of this was £15.47.

The beef up burger consisted of a potato bun, 3 smashed beef patties topped with gherkins, lettuce, tomato, caramelised onions, American cheese and house sauce.

With the amazing smell coming from my takeaway bag my stomach rumbled all the way as I walked back home.

When I opened the boxes as I got home my first impression was that it all looked amazing. A generous helping of curly fries and a large burger covered in sauce with lettuce and tomato. It all looked great and I could not wait to try it.

I really enjoyed the curly fries they were nice and crispy on the outside and warm and soft on the inside and the salt on top added an extra kick of flavour which I really enjoyed.

It was like a taste explosion when I first tried the burger, there were so many different flavours in the patties which worked great with the saltiness of the cheese. The patties remained moist all the way through.

On the next bite that I had I got some of the lettuce, tomato and gherkins on the top of the burger that worked really well in balancing the saltiness so that it was not too overwhelming. I was surprised at how much I liked the gherkins with the burger, the sharpness was good and stopped the burger being to dense.

I think it was definitely one of the best burgers I have have had in a long time.

Next I was very excited to move onto trying the chicken samosas, the first thing I liked was the thin and crispy pastry around the samosa that was really nice. They also had a nice kick of spice as well.

Overall I throughly enjoyed my food from YAMMs takeaway on Whitegate Drive and I think I will be returning to try different things from their menu in the very near future.