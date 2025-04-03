Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When I was a child, Cuerden Valley Park was almost literally on my doorstep.

We lived on a housing estate backing onto the 650-acre site, and I was in there all the time, running through the fields, splashing in the ford and being extra quiet on a certain path through the woods because that’s where the fairies lived.

We moved away when I was 10 and I have only been back occasionally since over the last 30 (ahem) years. One of the times was when I was 16 and doing my GCSE geography coursework on the features of the River Lostock that runs through the park. It was a good excuse to lark about with my friends.

Well, I went back again last weekend, now we have a dog and it was sunny, and I think it’s the best I’ve ever seen it.

Not living within walking distance anymore, we had to pay to park. Now this will wind some people up, but it’s a privately-owned park, and it costs £1,600 a day to maintain. So a maximum of £4.50 all day isn’t too bad, I didn’t think - we actually paid £1.50 for one and a half hours. But don’t worry about rushing- it’s all done on ANPR and you pay at the end.

There’s a few official car parks to choose from, and we went for the main one off the very pretty Berkeley Drive. But beware, it’s not that big and sometimes there’s stalls taking up spaces.

Get out in the fresh air at Cuerden Valley Park

The cafe is next to this main car park - a recent and welcome addition - and when we were there, a smaller coffee truck was also running. It was placed alongside a new path, which cuts the corner off a steep-ish descent down to the river. This new path winds down to the more wooded areas of the park (remember the fairies), across a pretty bridge.

I noticed as well that it goes past a new area where you can celebrate your pets life, and trees planted in an orchard.

The wooded areas are much the same as I remember them, with well-maintained paths, and tall, looming trees clearly under good management by staff and volunteers. The lake is as beautiful as ever, with its mysterious island in the middle, and the main picnic area is clean and welcoming, beside the picturesque ford and stone bridge.

There’s bins and benches a plenty, dogs are welcome (on leads in fields, please), and in recent years, the management team have really expanded their offerings, with running events, beer festivals, light shows and Christmas extravaganzas among regular events.

I began to wonder why I didn’t come here more often. It’s assessible, interesting, beautiful and makes for a great little walk.

The only down side since the 90s is the feint rumbling of the M65 in the background. That was only just being built when I was 10.