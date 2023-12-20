Blackpool Gazette editor Vanessa Sims went to watch Shrek the Musical at Blackpool's Winter Gardens and was not disappointed.

I'm on the fence when it comes to musicals.

I don't love them but in small doses they can fill your heart with joy.

As I set off on a wet and windy evening to watch Shrek the Musical with my friend Rachael she was definitely more excited about the prospect than me.

I knew loosely it was a love story but hadn't seen past the first film all those years ago.

As we took our seats in the stalls there was an intoxicating mix of excitement and fun in the air as the crowd - filled with lots of children - eagerly awaited the show's start.

As baby Shrek arrived on stage, I knew instantly any concerns about not enjoying the show were nonsense.

Shrek - was just as you would imagined. An exact copy of the film character but live in the flesh.

Shrek The Musical stars Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey, Antony Lawrence as Shrek and Joanne Clifton as Princess Fiona.

Donkey was a star - Eddie Murphy would have been proud of his performance. He had an enigmatic charisma that will ensure he goes on to have a long and varied career.

The dancing in the show was spectatular. As was the casting of the fairytale characters. I personal favourites of mine were Pinocchio and Peter Pan. The Wicked Witch come dragon also deserves an extra special shout on.

Shrek The Musical at Winter Gardens Blackpool from Dec 12 to 30, 2023

The feel good show was captivating from start to finish but the cast was at its strongest when they were on the stage together.

From the cross-dressing wolf to the three little pigs and gingerbread man. Every cast member wowed.

As Shrek, played by Antony Lawrence, opened his heart and won over Princess Fiona it was clear from the reaction, the crowd had been willing him on throughout the show.

Strictly star Joanne Clifton as Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical

And at the end of the show, Shrek and Fiona, played by former Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton, led a crowd-participation finale that nearly lifted off the roof.

If you are looking for a family friendly, heart-warming, gentle and fun afternoon or evening seeing Shrek the Musical must be on the list.

The show is in town at the Winter Gardens until December 30.