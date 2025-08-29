I watched Olly Murs perform at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025 – the atmosphere was electric
I arrived just as the queues were starting to build, stretching from Blackpool Tower all the way back to the Golden Mile Amusements.
The buzz of anticipation was unmistakable.
For those who didn’t snag a free ticket during the ballot, a screen was put up near the Lifeboat Station to relay all the performances.
Families had spread out picnic blankets, groups of friends were sharing chips and the seagulls circled above, ready to swoop on any dropped scraps.
Once the gates opened, the lines quickly went down as eager partygoers rushed towards the stage to catch a front-row spot for the night ahead.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The evening began with the “Blackpool Introduces” showcase, giving some local acts the chance to perform in front of a big audience.
You could feel how much it meant to them, and the crowd really got behind it as they sung, clapped and cheered them along.
Then Toploader took over with hit after hit, getting the audience hyped for the rest of the night’s festivities.
The Comedy Carpet became one big singalong as they launched into “Dancing in the Moonlight”.
Their cover of “Mr Blue Sky” was also a perfect fit for the weather, which thankfully stayed dry after the atrocious rain in the morning.
X Factor winner Louisa Johnson followed with a seriously good set.
Her voice carried effortlessly across the seafront, and the cheers she got showed how much the crowd loved it.
And then came the main event. Olly Murs bounded onto the stage with his trademark grin, full of energy from the start.
He wasted no time getting everyone involved, urging us to raise our hands and sing along.
For an hour, he owned the night - belting out hits, dancing across the stage and bantering with the crowd.
When the music wrapped up, it was time for the countdown.
Thousands of us shouted the numbers down with him before six miles of Illuminations flickered into life and fireworks burst above the Tower.
Everyone around me was cheering, phones shot up to capture the moment, and just like that, Blackpool was shining for another season.
It was a genuinely enjoyable evening with good live music, a friendly atmosphere and the thrill of seeing the lights come on.
Walking back along the promenade, the glow of the illuminations still overhead, it felt surreal that another switch-on was already over.
But I couldn’t wait to see all of the new lights shining for the first time.