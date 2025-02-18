Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I watched in awe as an escapologist escaped from a water tank at Showzam Blackpool, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

Despite the chilly February weather, I was excited to watch the world-famous escape artist Andrew Basso perform one of Houdini’s most daring stunts on the Comedy Carpet.

I didn’t know exactly what to expect, but the show promised to be an amazing spectacle.

The suspense built as the crowd eagerly awaited the performance to begin.

The first act of the night was Elizabeth and the Evolution of Magic.

In it, the magician invited someone from the audience to break a glass bottle inside a black bag with a hammer.

The broken bottle neck was then placed under one of four bags on boxes in front of the crowd.

The lead magician then slammed their hand down on one of the bags, which contained the broken glass.

The act was theatrical and dramatic, with plenty of audience interaction. I enjoyed it, but I must admit, I was relieved not to be called on to participate!

Andrew Basso is lowered into the tank of water for his escape attempt. | National World

Next up was Showcase Entertainment, which was very impressive.

he performers wore elaborate costumes, and I could only admire their resilience in the cold - I had three layers and gloves on, and I was still freezing!

Even though I hadn’t seen The Greatest Showman, I really enjoyed their performance of songs from the musical.

Then, it was time for the main event.

Andrew Basso took the stage, and I have to say, I was on the edge of my seat. The suspense only increased as each stage of his preparation was completed.

The act involved Andrew Basso being handcuffed by the Head of Security of the Blackpool Tower, then placed in what looked like old-fashioned stocks before being lowered upside down into a water tank, locked inside with only a paperclip to help him escape.

Andrew Basso inside the wank of water. | National World

Honestly, it sounded like my worst nightmare. I couldn’t believe people do this for a living, so I had a lot of respect for Mr. Basso.

As he was lowered into the water, I felt my heart racing. The suspense grew with each passing second, especially as drums played in the background, heightening the drama.

Finally, after what felt like an eternity, he began to pick the lock on his handcuffs.

My heart leapt when he freed one hand and then worked on unlocking the water tank itself.

The presenter even timed how long he’d been underwater, which added to the tension.

Andrew Basso completes his escape. | National World

It was more than three minutes before Mr Basso finally managed to escape.

When he finally emerged, the entire audience erupted into applause, relieved and in awe of the incredible feat.

Overall, my first Showzam experience in Blackpool was thrilling and a little nerve-wracking. I can’t wait to see what else they have in store!