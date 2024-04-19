Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keri Waterhouse, 40, was asleep at the house on Leicester Avenue, Cleveleys, when she woke up at around 5am on Wednesday morning.

Her dog was barking and partner Adam Davis sensed something wasn't right and went out onto the landing.

It was then that they realsied smoke was coming up the stairs and the electrics had gone off, pitching the house into darkness.

The couple quickly realised the fire had taken hold downstairs and they had to get out straight away but they were worried about their beloved pets - a border collie called Patch, two cats and a hamster.

Keri, a teacher on the Fylde coast, who has lived in the rented house almost a decade, said: “I’ve been a lifeguard and dealt with a few emergencies but nothing prepared me for this, it was absolutely terrifying and at one point I didn't think I’d get out alive.

The fire-ravished house on Leicester Avenue, Cleveleys

“I had my phone in on hand and was trying to phone for the fire brigade – and in th other hand I was holding onto our dog, Patch, who was wriggling to get free.

"The smoke was starting to get the back of my throat and Mark was trying to help me get out, but I couldn’t see the door, it was pitch black, and I literally had to drag Patch out of the room in a headlock.

"If he had run back into the bedroom, I wouldn't have been able to get him and we’d have lost him. It was awful.

Keri Waterhouse with daughter Roberta

"The only good thing was that my nine year old daughter, Roberta, was at her dad’s, otherwise it would have been even worse.

The couple were able to get out of the house with Patch, but then he bolted and was lost for two hours, adding to the couple’ panic.

In the meantime, they could only watch helplessly outside as the flames roared away in the lounge downstairs, helplessly knowing the three other animals – cats Maggie and Cola and Fluff the hamster – were still inside.

Fortunately, Lancashire Fire and Rescue rushed to the address and not only put out the fire but were able to rescue Maggie and Fluff.

Sadly, Cola was overcome by smoke but one of the firefighting team even tried to resuscitate him in the front garden.

Keri said: “I cannot praise the fire brigade enough, they were absolutely brilliant.

"They could have decided that animals weren’t worth saving but they went in there and got them out.

"The way they went about everything they did was really amazing.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed that three fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and Fleetwood attended the fire.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, lighting, and small gear to extinguish the fire.

Crews were at the scene for two hours and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Keri and the family are now staying with friends until some temporary accommodation can be found – and her landlady is helping sort things out.

Keri added: “I’d just like to thank the many people who have helped us, in so many ways.”

Her friend, Vicky Leake, has set up a GoFundme page to help the family cover the extra expenses they will be facing after their nightmare experience.

Vicky said: “ Keri is the sort of person who helps out her local community and she has been through a terrible tkm these past couple of days.

"She has a heart of gold and I know for certain that if this had happened to me, she would not have hesitated to help me.

Patch wth the two cats

"I set up the GoFundMe page to help tide them over and people have been amazing – so kind and generous. I really appreciate that.”

By early afternoon today (Friday), the fund had reached £2,000.