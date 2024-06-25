Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool mum who uses a wheelchair said she felt embarrassed and discriminated against after being told a meal deal could only be served upstairs - and not on a resturant’s lower floor.

Becky Halliwell had gone out to the West Coast Rock Cafe on Abingdon Street with her husband Andy and some pals - specifically to enjoy the Mexican meal deal on offer.

But she was told the food items she wanted -including the half price fajitas - were only available upstairs and could not be served on the restaurant's smaller ground floor space - the only one she could access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff told her that health and safety guidelines prevented them from trying to carry sizzling hot plates down the steep stairs to the lower floor.

And the plates would not be able to fit inside the venu’s food pulley.

But the 37 year old mum-of-one, who suffers from a congenital joint and muscle condition called Arthrogryposis, said she was left humiliated by the way West Coast had dealt with the matter, last Wednesday evening (June 19).

Becky and Andy Halliwell with son Charlie, aged seven | Third party

Robert Wynn, owner of the West Coast, said the incident was regrettable and one that he and the team would have to reflect on to avoid similar disappointment in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky, from South Shore, said: “We had been looking forward to it but it was such a disappointment when they told me they could not serve me downstairs.

“Everyone in the group had been expecting the Mexican food and I felt I was the reason they couldn’t take advantage of the offer.

“The way they told me they could not serve me was embarrassing and I felt really discriminated against.

“If I had been a much younger person, a teenager, I would have been heartbroken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Coast Rock Cafe on Abingdon Street, Blackpool | National World

“I’ve been disabled a long time, I know that not every venue is designed to accommodate disabled people and I understand that, but they did not seem to want to find a way past it.”

Husband Andy, also 37, said: “We have learnt to overcome obstacles and be positive about things but they just saw it as a problem. Why couldn’t they just put it in a bowl?”

Robert Wynn said: “The main menus are served upstairs, where the kitchen is, and the downstairs part is smaller and more of a bar.

“Unfortunately there is just not the space to offer a lift upstairs for disabled customers and trying to bring the food down the stairs would have been difficult in this case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do try to bring food down where possible and accommodate disabled customers where we can.

“We have been there for 37 years and many of the staff are long-serving - I know they would hate to let anyone down.

“I have heard about this and things could perhaps have been dealt with better.