A former lady wrestler who brought glamour and excitement to Blackpool returned to the town to see a special display in the resort’s Showtown Museum.

Sarah Hughes was a real trailblazer when she performed in the resort as part of the wrestling shows staged by Bobby Barron in the town.

Appearing under the name Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers, Sarah was just one of eight lady wrestlers performing in the UK back in the early 1990s.

By day Sarah would work at Greggs bakers in Manchester but in the evenings she would train and practice - and at weekends she would be in the ring, watched by fanatical wrestling fans in the Horseshoe Show Bar at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Major shows were also staged at the town’s famous Winter Gardens.

Sarah Hughes with the poster advertising wrestling in Blackpool - including her name as wrestler Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers | National World

This week Sarah, 52, who lives in Stockport, was back in Blackpool to visit Showtown and see the museum's display on the resort’s wrestling hay day and the shows put on by Bobby Barron.

Sarah was particularly thrilled to see a poster in which ‘Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers’ appears on the bill for a Winter Gardens show which included UK wrestling legends Kendo Nagasaki and Johnny Saint.

These days Sarah works on a stroke ward at the Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport and few people know about her exciting past in the wrestling ring in Blackpool.

Sarah Hughes in her wrestling days as Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers | National World

Sarah visited the museum wearing her original wrestling outfit, including the cowgirl boots, and said: “They were fantastic days and it was exciting to be part of it.

“I loved the lights, the crowds and the drama, the audiences would really get involved and shout for their favourite wrestlers.

“We’d work really hard to plan out our moves during the week and once you were in the ring it was electric.”

It was a dream job for Sarah, who used to watch wrestling on TV in Manchester with her granddad and loved seeing characters like Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks.

She got her chance when she went to Blackpool to see a live show and ended up meeting promoter Bobby Barron.

Bobby asked her if she was interested in trying out for wrestling, and she jumped at the chance.

Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers (left) in the ring with wrestling opponent Tracey Kemp | Third party

She said; “Bobby was great, a real gentleman, and he set me up with a lady in Manchester, Tracey Kemp, who trained me in the wrestling moves and was my main opponent in the ring.

“I was only petite and I thought I’d be the wrong build for wrestling but Tracey was a similar build to be.

“She was a lovely girl, petite like me.

“We had a fabulous time for around 18 months, with up to 10 bouts over each weekend. “Occasionally my opponent would be Bobby’s daughter, whose wrestling name was Rockin’ Sarah Robins.”

Sadly, the partnership ended when Tracey became pregnant and started a family, and it was difficult to match Sarah up with another wrestler on a regular basis.

When Bobby Barron died, the wrestling shows came to an end.

Sarah Hughes - AKA Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers - points to her name on the wrestling bill poster, displayed in Blackpoo;l's Showtown Museum | National World

Sarah added: “I’ve got the best of memories and it's been lovely seeing the posters and displays about wrestling.

“I’ve really enjoyed being back in Blackpool and coming to Showtown.”

Would she ever go back to wrestling, if she had the chance?

Sarah added: “I would never say never!”

Liz Moss, Chief Executive, Showtown, said: “Showtown is all about sharing fascinating stories of Blackpool, celebrating the town’s rich entertainment history.

“Blackpool has a long history of wrestling, going back to the 1940’s it was a popular attraction at the Tower Circus, amongst other venues across the town.

“During the 80’s wrestling booths even began to pop up at the Pleasure Beach.

“It’s great to see former wrestlers like, Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers, visiting Showtown to evoke their own memories of wrestling careers and days competing in Blackpool.”

Showtown Museum, on Bank Hey Street, is open seven days a week, from 10am to 5pm.

For details visit: www.showtownblackpool.co.uk