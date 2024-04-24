I was invited to try the new 'Lunch & Brunch' menu at Hickory's - here's what it was like
When I was asked if I wanted to try out the new Lunch and Brunch menu at Hickory’s, there was no hesitation.
As a family, we’ve loved the American-style smokehouse restaurant chain since visiting it’s original site in Chester, and then made regular visits to it’s Southport venue when that opened in 2018. Now that there’s one in Hutton - a stone’s throw from where we live - we probably go more often than we should.
But the new menu is uncharted territory, and so this week I went along with my friend - who has asked to be known as my ‘dining companion’ - to try out the new offerings (plus a few comforting favourites).
It was a hard choice between subs, pancakes, waffles, muffins and American breakfasts, but we just about managed.
Watch the video to see what it was like.
