A Blackpool man who appeared on Michael McIntyre’s BBC game show The Wheel says he was unfairly elimated - because he answered a question correctly.

Removal firm boss Jason Hill, 51, appeared in the Saturday night show’s November 30 episode along with stars such as Harry Hill, AJ Odudu, Alexander Armstrong and Alex Brooker.

The primetime show sees seven celebrities, given various ‘expert’ subjects, help contestants win cash while seated in a giant wheel.

Jason Hill says he was unfairly eliminated from The Wheel gameshow | Third party

Jason, who filmed the episode in June, answered a question about the body but was told it was wrong and he was lowered out of the wheel and out of the competition.

But he says: “The question turned out to be one of those which have two possible answers but they didn’t take that into account.

“They should have let me have it, and who knows, I could have got on to win the show and a quite a bit of money. I didn’t get that chance.

“I do feel quite hard done by.”

Michael McIntyre is the genial host of game show The Wheel. Photo BBC | BBC

Jason, who runs Rude Boy Removals, sailed past his first two questions about a character on Ghostbusters and Barry White’s nickname, with help from AJ Odudu and Harry Hill.

But for his third question, Jason chose ‘the body’ as a subject and the wheel paired him up with AJ Odudu, narrowly missing ex-doctor Harry Hill.

When asked which of the chosen areas of the body were present both in the nose and the heart, Jason and AJ eventually decided to pick the atrium, ahead of three others including the septum.

Then the studio lights turned red, indicating the wromg reply, and Harry Hill was asked what the correct answer was - and he replied the septum.

Jason, of South Shore said: “It turns out that apart from the atrium in the heart, there is a nasal atrium in the nose, so we weren’t actually wrong.

“After the show, a producer and two others told me that I might have been right and they’d get back to me.

“But several days later I got a call and was told I was, in fact , wrong.”

It was only after viewing the show last month that Jason decided to contact the BBC, writing an email to one of the cast directors, airing his grievances.

He was told there would be a reply from the show’s executive producers but he said it hasn't come yet.

Jason said: “It would be nice to be officially told I wasn't wrong and shouldn't have been eliminated., after all millions of peope were watching.”

A BBC spokesman said the matter was being looked into.