Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Quick-thinking staff and a customer at The Gynn pub in Blackpool helped save the life of a diner who started to choke on a piece of steak.

Hazel Dabrowski was visiting Blackpool and called in at the North Shore pub last Monday (June 24) for an evening meal.

Hazel, in the resort to attend the World Pool Championships at the Grand Hotel, was enjoying her meal when, terrifyingly, a piece of steak became lodged in her throat and she started to choke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, her friend screamed for help and barmaid Kelly and a customer rushed across to assist - and managed to dislodge the piece of meat just before an ambulance raced to the scene.

The Gynn Pub and Restaurant | National World

Relieved Hazel took to a social media site in Blackpool to thank her rescuers.

She said: “I'd like to thank the customers/staff at The Gynn pub, who tried helping to save my life last Monday evening when I was choking on a piece of steak.

“ I went to Blackpool to see friends old and new at the World Pool Championships which were held in the Grand Hotel and myself and a new friend from New Zealand went there for a meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My new friend screamed for help when I stopped breathing, as there was nobody else in that part of the pub - if she'd had gone to the ladies, or outside for a cigarette, I probably wouldn't be here now to tell the tale.

“I remember the Landlady (?) called for an ambulance and several people tried to help.

“The steak finally dislodged itself after 2-3 minutes just before the paramedics walked in. They did their usual tests on me before they left.

“So a huge thanks to them as well who got there so quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman at the Gynn pub said: “All our staff are trained in First Aid and happily Kelly was able to help.

“I believe it was a blue steak and they can be harder to chew.