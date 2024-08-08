I was at Blackpool where the planned protest never really materialised - but a broken bottle led to chaos
Small groups of curious onlookers had turned up outside the New Blackpool Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road where the anticipated protest was said to be happening at 8pm.
Here, it was said that a group would congregate outside the South Shore premises where solicitors help immigrants and asylum seekers.
It was to be the latest demonstration by the protesters - described as Far Right supporters - who were reacting to the tragic death of three girls murdered in Southport last week. The appointed time came and went and there was a sense of anti-climax as I waited across the road with other onlookers.
There were no police cars outside the building and no sign of anyone congregating nearby.
After a violent disturbance in the resort at the weekend, and others across the country, there was a real sense of tension as we waited to see if anything would happen.
Where were the protesters?
But there seem to be more photographers and bloggers than actual protesters.
Had it been called off?
An elderly woman, who said she couldn't stand asylum seekers or illegal immigrants, said she had heard that a group would be marching across from Blackpool FC’s stadium
But there was no sign of them.
Eventually a solitary police car parked outside the entrance of the centre and a police van arrived across the road, with about eight officers spilling out.
It became apparent that a crowd was gathering two blocks down, at the corner of Waterloo Road and Lytham Road, opposite the Royal Oak pub.
Here, amidst groups of youths, passive looking older folk and a man wrapped in a flag of St George, a few men were shouting about illegal immigrants as a small handful of police officers looked on.
Some youths climbed onto one of the shop roofs as more people gathered at the junction of the two roads.
Desperate struggle on the ground
But from nowhere, things took a dramatic turn when a man- who appeared to be the worse for drink - seemed to drop a bottle of beer on Waterloo Road.
It was hard to tell if he was trying to clear the glass off the road or kick the broken fragments in the direction of police officers
Suddenly, from nowhere. the police pounced on him and there was a desperate struggle as he was overpowered and forced to the ground.
A police van roared up and as officers tried to get him inside, there were angry shouts to leave him alone, that the man had merely been trying to clear up the glass.
Tensions suddenly mounted and there were tense stand-offs between officers and some of the men standing right in front of them.
Police dog handlers appearead and it seemed for a moment as though there would be more arrests.
A little later, a group of men took to the traffic island, waving an England flag, to cheers from some of those watching.
MP turned up to gathering
Among the onlookers was Blackpool South MP Chris Webb, who spoke with some of those gathered nearby.
Asked by one man what his views were, Mr Webb said that while some people had genuine concerts, others had behaved in a completely unacceptable way and attacked the police.
There were then claims that things were happening outside the Manchester pub, but this turned out to be false.
We were then told that the Metropole Hotel, which has been housing asylum seekers from the Middle East, was under attack.
But when we arrived there were two men, one with an England flag, and many police officers.
Nothing was happening.
Despite fears that there would be large scale disturbances again in the resort, the so-called protest had not really materialised.
Perhaps the recent arrests had put some of them off.
We are certainly living through strange times of unrest and many are appalled that rioters are using the tragic death of three innocent girls to thuggishly challenge the police, cause mayhem in our towns and cities and intimidate people from ethnic minorities.
It is clear that some people have a sense of grievance about illegal immigrants, political correctness and a sense that the country is losing its sense of identity.
But it is also apparrent that unacceptable, racist violence, stirred up by Far Right extremists using false information, is help bent on creating chaos.
Once the dust has settled, perhaps there will be time to take a closer look at what has happened in the past week and learn from it.
As for tonight, many will be relieved that the disturbances that occurred on Saturday did not materialise again tonight.
