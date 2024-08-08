Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planned protest in Blackpool failed to take off - but there were tense scenes when a smashed bottle led police to pounce on a man and arrest him as surrounding people jeered at officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Small groups of curious onlookers had turned up outside the New Blackpool Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road where the anticipated protest was said to be happening at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, it was said that a group would congregate outside the South Shore premises where solicitors help immigrants and asylum seekers.

It was to be the latest demonstration by the protesters - described as Far Right supporters - who were reacting to the tragic death of three girls murdered in Southport last week. The appointed time came and went and there was a sense of anti-climax as I waited across the road with other onlookers.

There was no actual protest in Blackpool - but tension mounted in South Shore as police and crowds gathered | National World

There were no police cars outside the building and no sign of anyone congregating nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a violent disturbance in the resort at the weekend, and others across the country, there was a real sense of tension as we waited to see if anything would happen.

Where were the protesters?

But there seem to be more photographers and bloggers than actual protesters.

Had it been called off?

An elderly woman, who said she couldn't stand asylum seekers or illegal immigrants, said she had heard that a group would be marching across from Blackpool FC’s stadium

But there was no sign of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually a solitary police car parked outside the entrance of the centre and a police van arrived across the road, with about eight officers spilling out.

It became apparent that a crowd was gathering two blocks down, at the corner of Waterloo Road and Lytham Road, opposite the Royal Oak pub.

Here, amidst groups of youths, passive looking older folk and a man wrapped in a flag of St George, a few men were shouting about illegal immigrants as a small handful of police officers looked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some youths climbed onto one of the shop roofs as more people gathered at the junction of the two roads.

Desperate struggle on the ground

But from nowhere, things took a dramatic turn when a man- who appeared to be the worse for drink - seemed to drop a bottle of beer on Waterloo Road.

It was hard to tell if he was trying to clear the glass off the road or kick the broken fragments in the direction of police officers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suddenly, from nowhere. the police pounced on him and there was a desperate struggle as he was overpowered and forced to the ground.

A police van roared up and as officers tried to get him inside, there were angry shouts to leave him alone, that the man had merely been trying to clear up the glass.

Police and crowds gathered in Blackpool after a protet was planned | National World

Tensions suddenly mounted and there were tense stand-offs between officers and some of the men standing right in front of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police dog handlers appearead and it seemed for a moment as though there would be more arrests.

A little later, a group of men took to the traffic island, waving an England flag, to cheers from some of those watching.

MP turned up to gathering

Among the onlookers was Blackpool South MP Chris Webb, who spoke with some of those gathered nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by one man what his views were, Mr Webb said that while some people had genuine concerts, others had behaved in a completely unacceptable way and attacked the police.

There were then claims that things were happening outside the Manchester pub, but this turned out to be false.

We were then told that the Metropole Hotel, which has been housing asylum seekers from the Middle East, was under attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when we arrived there were two men, one with an England flag, and many police officers.

Nothing was happening.

Despite fears that there would be large scale disturbances again in the resort, the so-called protest had not really materialised.

Perhaps the recent arrests had put some of them off.

We are certainly living through strange times of unrest and many are appalled that rioters are using the tragic death of three innocent girls to thuggishly challenge the police, cause mayhem in our towns and cities and intimidate people from ethnic minorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is clear that some people have a sense of grievance about illegal immigrants, political correctness and a sense that the country is losing its sense of identity.

But it is also apparrent that unacceptable, racist violence, stirred up by Far Right extremists using false information, is help bent on creating chaos.

Once the dust has settled, perhaps there will be time to take a closer look at what has happened in the past week and learn from it.

As for tonight, many will be relieved that the disturbances that occurred on Saturday did not materialise again tonight.