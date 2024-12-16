A teenager from Bamber Bridge has secured a role in the movie Wicked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reagan Masterson, 16, plays a dancer in the movie which stars Ariana Grande and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey.

Reagan with Wicked Director Jon M Chu. | UGC

He applied for the role and auditioned against thousands to secure a place in the movie with 13 others in his section before rehearsing on set in London for four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wicked tells the story of a young woman named Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) who is misunderstood because of her green skin, who forges an unlikely but profound friendship with Glinda (Ariana Grande) a student with an unflinching desire for popularity.

Following an encounter with the Wizard of Oz, their relationship soon reaches a crossroad as their lives begin to take very different paths.

Reagan on set. | UGC

Read More I was left for dead and my face was like something from a horror show after a hit and run on Christmas Day

What did he make of Ariana?

“She is lovely and so tiny in real life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reagan is no stranger to starring in big movies after securing a role in Matilda the Musical alongside A list actors Emma Thompson and Stephen Graham.

Reagan pictured on set with Lashana Lynch, who plays Miss Honey | UGC

The former Brownedge St Mary's Catholic High School pupil who was 14 at the time applied for an audition for a role in the film after spotting an advert on social media during lockdown.

He now trains at Wilkes Academy performing arts group in Swindon after receiving a full scholarship.

Proud mother Rhonda said: “He is doing so well and is the first in the family to dip his toes into the acting world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From an early age I tried to get him into football but he was always performing and doing cartwheels and hanging upside down. He is very unique.

“He loved drama at school and everyone used to say he will be on TV one day.”