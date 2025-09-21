Neil recently competing in the One Fylde FC team.

A man supported by One Fylde is preparing to complete a charity skydive in a personal effort to raise funds and awareness for the organisation’s work with people with learning disabilities and autism across the Fylde Coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil, who receives support from One Fylde, made the decision to take on the skydive as a way of giving back. His initiative has since inspired eight members of the One Fylde team—including frontline staff and senior leaders—to join him in the challenge. The group will take to the skies together, highlighting the charity’s commitment to solidarity, inclusion, and person-centred support.

Neil’s decision has resonated across the organisation, seen as a powerful example of what can be achieved when individuals are empowered to lead. It reflects One Fylde’s approach to enabling people to live full and meaningful lives through support tailored to their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil recently competing in the One Fylde FC team.

Josephine Cross, Head of Fundraising at One Fylde, said:“This is far more than a fundraising event, it is a celebration of courage, community and the incredible people we are privileged to support. Neil’s dream has become a shared mission, and we are immensely proud of the team for stepping up in support.”

The event also serves as a public demonstration of One Fylde’s ongoing commitment to placing the people it supports at the centre of its work.

Donations can be made via the fundraiser’s official page: https://onefylde.enthuse.com/pf/neil-bennett. Contributions will go toward maintaining and enhancing person-centred services for individuals with learning disabilities and autism across local communities.