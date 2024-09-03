Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular fish and chips takeaway in Blackpool which closed last year will now be permanently shut despite hopes it could reopen.

The Chapel Street chippy had been run by David Spinlk since 1987, becoming one of the most popular chippies in the area.

David, now 78, decided to close the takeaway, on Chapel Street, in October last year and concentrate on running his other business, The Gracelands across the road.

Despite this, he says he still gets people asking him when it will reopen.

He said: “I did change my mind about it, because it broke my heart to see it closed.

“But then some people broke in and caused a lot of damage and it would take thousands to fix.

“So I decided against reopening and I am just running the guesthouse with my grandchildren.”

Dave was a joiner with no experience of running fish and chips businesses, when he decided to take on the chippy as a new venture in 1987.

It proved a huge success when he got to grips with the ins and outs of frying.

He said: “I’d never fried a fish in my life but it ended up being a brilliant business and I dio miss it.”

He is still running the 9-bed Gracelands on 1 Kent Street, across the road from the chippy.

In a recent post on a chat site, locals were still debating whether it would reopen but David says he has fried his last fish.