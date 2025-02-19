A Bispham mum wants to thank the taxi driver who helped her when she had a seizure in his cab.

But Lorrraine Kneale, 46, who lives in the Moor Park district, doesn’t know his name or even remember what he looks like.

All she knows is that he works for Blacktax, the Bispham-based taxi firm based on Red Bank Road who sent a driver round on Tuesday this week.

Lorraine Kneale wants to thank taxi driber fo his help when she was ill | Submitted

Lorraine, a mum of seven, has started to experience seizures for the past two months after a number of health setbacks.

She said: “I had nine seizures on Monday but I felt a bit better on the Tuesday and thought I’d visit the Range for a treat after my birthday.

“I just hoped I wouldn't have one of my attacks when I was in the taxi with my son.

“I struggle to walk so I was in the front seat.

“We were travelling towards Blackpool, up the hill near the big Aldi store, when I started to get a twitching in my hands.

“I was praying it wouldn’t happen but I knew it was going to.

“I told the driver I was having a seizure and asked if he would pull over.

“He could have refused but he didn't.

“I like someone to hold my hand when it happens but my son was in the back so he couldn't do it.

“I can remember asking the taxi driver to hold my hand while it was happening and he just held it there, without making a fuss.

“I know it sounds strange but a lot of taxi drivers wouldn’t have done it.”

Blacktax taxis on Red Bank Road, Bispham. |Google | Google

Kindness is worth a lot

She added: “This seizure only lasted a few minutes and when it was over, he asked me if I was Ok to carry on with the journey.

“He drove me and my son to The Range and even walked me to the door of the shop to make sure I was OK, before my son went inside and got a taxi.”

Lorraine spent more than two months in The Arc in Blackpool last year after she was rushed to hospital with a dangerously rapid heart rate.

Doctors discovered she had swelling on the brain, in addition to fibromialgia, and muscular chronic pain disorder.

She is still undergoing tests to find out more about the seizures.

She added: “After we got home from the Range, I rang up Blacktax to thank them.

“Credit where it is due, in this day and age that sort of kindness and patience is really worth a lot.”

Lee Fairhurst, managing director of Blacktax, said: “We thank this lady for taking the time to highlight her good experience and we appeciate the actions of this driver.

“We are still not sure who he is, but we’d like to think all our drivers would have acted in this way, to make sure our customers are kept safe during the duration of the journey.”