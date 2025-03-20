Two solar-powered street lights have been installed in a Blackpool park as part of measures to make the area safer for residents.

Anchorsholme Conservative councillors Anita Cooper and Paul Galley have had the lights installed at East Pines Park, transforming a previously dark and underused pathway into a safe and welcoming space for the community.

New solar lighting in East Pines Park in Blackpool | Submitted

The scheme has cost £9,000, which has come from ward budget funding accumulated over a few years. The councillors decided to act after the pathway had long been a concern for residents, with poor lighting deterring people from using the park after dark.

However, since the installation of the solar street lights, they say there has been a noticeable increase in foot traffic, with residents now feeling safer and more confident using the space in the evening hours.

Coun Cooper said: "We were inspired to undertake the project after seeing similar successful initiatives implemented by Coun Julie Sloman in Norbreck and councillors Jason Roberts and Graham Baker in Stanley ward.

"Recognising the benefits of sustainable, cost-effective lighting solutions, we took action to bring the same improvements to East Pines Park."

Coun Galley added: "The positive response from the community has been overwhelming. It’s fantastic to see more people enjoying the park and feeling safer when walking through it at night. We are now raising the money to pay for a third light and improve the light corridor even more.”

The solar-powered lights harness energy from day light, significantly reducing both installation and ongoing electricity costs. By using renewable energy, the project not only improves safety but also supports environmental sustainability.