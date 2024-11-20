Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new documentary has been released, shining a light behind the scenes of a Lancashire nuclear power station.

Heysham 2 power station is the focal point of ‘Inside Nuclear’, a new documentary providing an access-all-areas peek into nuclear power generation.

Produced by plant operator, EDF, and hosted by engineer and Channel 5 TV presenter Rob Bell, the documentary offers an in-depth tour of the impressive facility located on the Lancashire coast.

Heysham 2 power station | EDF Energy

As he delves into the intricate processes of nuclear energy generation, Rob explores areas of the plant rarely seen by members of the public, meeting skilled engineers along the way, and even standing on top of a nuclear reactor.

Throughout the 30-minute film, Rob explores the station’s advanced engineering, commitment to safety and its vital role in providing the UK with zero-carbon electricity. He said: “I’m very lucky with the places I get to visit and explore in my job. I came away from Heysham 2 power station having learnt lots of interesting things about the engineering, economics, and practicalities of its operation. Everyone I met was very generous with their time and candid about their work, they were happy to help us tell the story, and I’m delighted with the result.”

With views over the bay and the remarkable power station as the backdrop, this film gives viewers a special insight into the inner workings of the station, which has been a part of the local community for more than 40 years.

Heysham 2 power station is one of five operational nuclear plants in the UK. The station houses two Advanced Gas-cooled Reactors (AGR), which produce over 1200 MW of electricity, enough to power over two million homes. Heysham 2 Station Director, Martin Cheetham said:“It was great to be able to open our doors to Rob and allow him to really get beneath the surface of what we do here. We have a visitor centre and offer public tours, but we know that not everyone can make it here in person.

Rob Bell, Inside Nuclear 2 | EDF Energy

“I think this film will really help people far and wide understand what a great facility we have here at Heysham 2 and how important nuclear power is in the journey towards net zero.”

Most productive in the UK

Despite being one of the younger AGR stations in the UK’s nuclear fleet, Heysham 2 is on course to be the nation’s most productive. Unlike other forms of energy generation, nuclear stations can be used whatever the weather to supply steady and reliable home-grown energy. Since it began generating in 1988, Heysham 2 power station has produced more than 300TWh of electricity, which is enough to power the whole of Lancashire for 147 years.

When EDF took over the nuclear fleet in 2009, Heysham 2 was due to stop generating in 2023 after 35 years of operation. Its current end of generation date is March 2028 but EDF’s ambition is to generate for longer, subject to plant inspections and regulatory oversight. A decision on life extension is expected before the end of 2024.

You can watch ‘Inside Nuclear’ on YouTube by following thislink.