Todmorden might be the best place you’ve never visited - and it’s only a 50-minute drive away from Lancashire.

It sits just outside Greater Manchester, right on the border between Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Now, it’s often overlooked in favour of its more famous neighbour, Hebden Bridge, but this place truly has a lot to offer.

Chiefly, it’s the incredible commitment to independent businesses and the strong sense of community that runs through the town.

It was also pretty famous a few years back for having a surprising number of UFO sightings for such a small town.

So, we’re going to take a look at the market - and who knows, maybe we’ll bump into an alien or two.

Now, it’d be difficult for me to describe Todmorden’s markets on my own, so here it is in the words of those who work here.

Tony Gill, who runs Dawson’s Ironmongers | National World

Tony Gill, who runs Dawson’s Ironmongers, said: “I run a hardware store which sells almost anything. If you want it, I can get it. I like to serve the public, obviously, and I’ve got a big range of stuff.

“My grandad started it in the early 20s, and my father took it on in the 40s. I took it on in 88.

“By and large, it’s just a friendly place, and the market itself is - everybody knows each other, and they look after each other, that sort of thing.

“I try and help as many folk as I can. I like mending stuff. I go out locksmithing and I put curtain tracks up for the older people.

“The indoor part of the market’s thriving at the moment. Friendly, open people who will look after you if you’re in trouble. You know, it’s just a friendly place.”

Paul Stansfield, who runs Stansfield Butchers | National World

Paul Stansfield, who runs Stansfield Butchers, said: “I started here when I was 12, got to tell you. It’s a bit quirky. People are normal - no airs and graces.

“People go to the supermarket and they’ll come here, you know, do the shopping you need.

“Get the groceries in the supermarket—tins and things like that. Get the vegetables outside. Meat and bread.

“We can tell you where it’s come from, you know what I mean? I mean, my meat comes from six miles away. Some things never change.

“There’s always something different. Always something to talk about, I can see.”

Nick Wilson, a trader at Todmorden Markets | National World

Nick Wilson, a trader at Todmorden Markets, said: “I think the variation of stuff that you see here is right across the board—from modern to antique.

“To be honest with you, the people of Todmorden are fabulous. There’s such diversity here.

“It’s like walking into that bar on Star Wars. The people are so varied.“

“I come here because of the rarity of this market, and the people that come here are from far and wide.

“There’s always, you know, something to see and something to discover.”

So, there you have it.

Just a 50-minute drive ride from Lancashire, you’ll find one of the most friendly, welcoming, and brilliant market towns you could hope to discover.

The indoor market is packed with amazing food and drink options, run by traders who’ve been here for decades.

And outside? One of the best flea markets around.