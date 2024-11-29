Watch a fun video report that shows how a Blackpool carer transformed a ‘rusty old bike’ into a mobile dog treat business.

A man converted a rusty old bike he found on E-Bay - into a colourful mobile dog-treat business - which is shown in the video above.

Watch as Scott Knighton, 30, rides his 'Woof Truck' through Stanley Park, where he hands out healthy yet tasty treats to furry customers - including rescue dogs from the Homeless Hounds shelter who were invited for a fun trip out to collect some donated biscuits.

A cute fluffy dog waits for his treats at The Woof Truck | Lucinda Herbert

The video shows Scott's fabulous re-vamped bike, which he sanded down and repainted - with help from a local graffiti artist Graffiti Pro. The live-in carer wanted to start a side-hustle that would get him out of the house to improve his mental health, and now sells a variety of treats all based on human favourites including Paw-bons and Paw-reos.

The stretched beach cruiser bike looks ‘completely different’ to how it looked when Scott bought it - and says he often gets stopped to take pictures of the quirky and colourful bike. He also sells products on Tik Tok and has started arranging doggy meet-ups which are livestreamed on social media.

The video above is a short clip taken from the latest episode of Unconventional Brits - which can be viewed here.

Unconventional Brits airs weekly on Shots! TV - the official Freeview channel of the Blackpool Gazette. The show celebrates the quirkier side of British life and culture. Watch the full series here https://www.shotstv.com/playlist/5931/unconventional-brits