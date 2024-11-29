I upcycled a rusty old bike and became Blackpool's first mobile dog treat vendor
A man converted a rusty old bike he found on E-Bay - into a colourful mobile dog-treat business - which is shown in the video above.
Watch as Scott Knighton, 30, rides his 'Woof Truck' through Stanley Park, where he hands out healthy yet tasty treats to furry customers - including rescue dogs from the Homeless Hounds shelter who were invited for a fun trip out to collect some donated biscuits.
The video shows Scott's fabulous re-vamped bike, which he sanded down and repainted - with help from a local graffiti artist Graffiti Pro. The live-in carer wanted to start a side-hustle that would get him out of the house to improve his mental health, and now sells a variety of treats all based on human favourites including Paw-bons and Paw-reos.
The stretched beach cruiser bike looks ‘completely different’ to how it looked when Scott bought it - and says he often gets stopped to take pictures of the quirky and colourful bike. He also sells products on Tik Tok and has started arranging doggy meet-ups which are livestreamed on social media.
The video above is a short clip taken from the latest episode of Unconventional Brits - which can be viewed here.
Unconventional Brits airs weekly on Shots! TV - the official Freeview channel of the Blackpool Gazette. The show celebrates the quirkier side of British life and culture. Watch the full series here https://www.shotstv.com/playlist/5931/unconventional-brits
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.