We asked and you didn’t disappoint.

This all started in the ‘90s on holiday.

There I was, a child on holiday at the hotel’s breakfast buffet, piling all sorts onto my plate. And then it happened - a magical moment where baked beans met strawberry jam on toast - and the rest is history.

So for the past 30 years I’ve been extolling the virtues of this combination to family and friends, and have been heckled pretty much every time. Even by my six-year-old.

So, I reached out to readers, to see whether they’d had any happy accidents with food combinations, and you didn’t disappoint. I picked the first two suggestions and gave them a go.