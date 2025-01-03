I tried the Oreo Coca-Cola - here's why it's a disappointment

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It’s been announced - to great excitement from social media types - that lime-flavoured Coca-Cola is coming back afer a 17 year absence.

I had a look at getting hold of it, but couldn’t see any locally. Instead, I did pick up a limited edition Oreo flavoured Coke Zero.

While I can fully understand why you’d put lemon or lime, or even cherry with your Coke, I can’t get my head around this combination. They don’t seem natural bedfellows, but hey, I’m open to being wrong.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Oreo CokeOreo Coke
Oreo Coke | CM

But sadly, I wasn’t. It’s a weird - and underwhelming combination. The drink looks exactly like you’d expect a Coke Zero to, but the smell and the taste are very much like another American drink you’ve probably already tasted - cream soda.

To me, it was just very sweet and artificial tasting. I was trying really hard to pick out some Oreo tastes, but apart from a general sweetness, nope. If you blindfolded me and asked what I was drinking, I’d say cream soda. Sorry, for me, this can stay limited edition.

Watch the video for my full review.

Related topics:AmericanDrinksReviewsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice