It’s been announced - to great excitement from social media types - that lime-flavoured Coca-Cola is coming back afer a 17 year absence.

I had a look at getting hold of it, but couldn’t see any locally. Instead, I did pick up a limited edition Oreo flavoured Coke Zero.

While I can fully understand why you’d put lemon or lime, or even cherry with your Coke, I can’t get my head around this combination. They don’t seem natural bedfellows, but hey, I’m open to being wrong.

Oreo Coke | CM

But sadly, I wasn’t. It’s a weird - and underwhelming combination. The drink looks exactly like you’d expect a Coke Zero to, but the smell and the taste are very much like another American drink you’ve probably already tasted - cream soda.

To me, it was just very sweet and artificial tasting. I was trying really hard to pick out some Oreo tastes, but apart from a general sweetness, nope. If you blindfolded me and asked what I was drinking, I’d say cream soda. Sorry, for me, this can stay limited edition.

Watch the video for my full review.