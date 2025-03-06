Everybody in Blackpool knows Notarianni Ices is the Fylde coast’s best kept secret.

So when they announced they had a knew sundae creation for the 2025 season I knew I just had to try it.

Notarianni’s is on Waterloo Road, and I can now say with confidence that their new melted pistachio sundae is my new go for the summer.

The new special consists of fresh strawberries, cream, homemade vanilla ice cream, melted pistachio, and Nutella sauce.

I was very excited to go and try it and surprisngly I had chosen the perfect day for it as weather has warmed up.

As I walked along Waterloo Road there was not a single cloud in the sky,

I’m a big fan of ice cream, but I tis assignment was one I was really looking forward to as I don’t have it very often.

The sweet treatreminded me of when I used to go to the seaside with my family and get ice cream while playing on the beach.

I arrived at Notarianni’s and ordered the new special, for which I paid £8.25. I thought this was a little bit expensive initially, but when I was handed the sundae, I saw that it was quite big, and the price seemed realistic.

The presentation of the sundae was excellent. It had cream over the ice cream in the plastic cup, melted pistachios, Nutella sauce drizzled over the top, and a wafer with the Notorianni logo on it. It looked fantastic.

Fearing the ice cream would make me a prime target for Blackpool’s seagulls, I walked to a nearby bench to enjoy my ice cream in the sun. The cream was nice and light on the top, and the wafer was crunchy. One of the things that stood out straight away, though, was the fresh strawberries, which tasted amazing. While not being overwhelmed by the other flavours. The pistachio sauce and Nutella sauce together were my favourite parts of the sundae, they created a rich, nutty, chocolaty flavour that I could not get enough of.

I really enjoyed the new special from Notarianni’s. I was glad that I had tried it, as it was not a flavour combination I would have usually chosen, but I loved it regardless.

The presentation was amazing, and the ice cream tasted amazing. My only criticism is that it was a bit too expensive despite the generous helping. Regardless, this is definitely going to be my new go-to spot for amazing ice cream this summer.