Blackpool is a seaside town, and you can’t have a seaside town without fish and chips.

This is why I thought that I would get into the seaside spirit and try my local chippy Our Wee Chippy - which gets rave reviews.

It is located on Whitegate Drive in Blackpool.

I was excited as I walked to the fish and chip shop as, despite living in Blackpool, where there are chippies on every corner, I had not had takeaway fish and chips yet.

When I arrived I ordered a regular haddock and chips with curry sauce, for which I paid £9.20. The portion I got was good value for money. Inside the shop there were customers chatting to the people behind the counter and it felt like a proper locals fish and chip shop. It reminded me of the fish and chip shop I used to go to back home.

I walked back with my stomach rumbling as the fish and chips smelled amazing and I couldn’t wait to try them. The fish and chips was presented nicely in the box with the fish on top of the chips and curry sauce.

I tried the fish first and I really enjoyed it, the batter was nice and crispy and full of flavour and the fish just fell apart so easily. It tasted amazing as well. The chips, despite the curry sauce, were a little bit crispy on the outside and nice and fluffy on the inside. The curry sauce was the cherry on the cake.

The only criticism I would have of the takeaway was that I had asked for salt and vinegar and there was slightly too much vinegar added so it was a little bit overpowering at times. It did not spoil the meal by any stretch and I still enjoyed it.

I am definitely keen to see what else Our Wee Chippy has to offer in the future.