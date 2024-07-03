I tried the Fish and Rice Cake guys new protein snack - here's what I thought

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
Original meme Danny Andrews is finally cashing in on the Fish and Rice Cakes phenomenon.

Aged just 16, he became the unwilling star of Baby Faced Bodybuilders, where he described his frugal diet and exercise routine.

After years of cyber bullying, the 34-year-old has decided to turn the tables and has ploughed his life savings into a new protein rice cake brand.

So, what do they taste like? I asked Danny to send me to some to find out. He asked me to be brutally honest. Watch the video to find out.

