Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Original meme Danny Andrews is finally cashing in on the Fish and Rice Cakes phenomenon.

Aged just 16, he became the unwilling star of Baby Faced Bodybuilders, where he described his frugal diet and exercise routine.

After years of cyber bullying, the 34-year-old has decided to turn the tables and has ploughed his life savings into a new protein rice cake brand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...