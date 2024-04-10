Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I don’t know about you, but my social feeds are littered with people rushing out to buy this new ‘orange’ wine from Aldi.

Priced at £9.99, this Specially Selected bottle is said to be a “genius” hybrid rose-orange wine blend.

When I went to my local Aldi to pick up a bottle I actually didn’t know that - I just heard it was an orange wine - not helped by the big orange on the label, the name ‘Rosorange’ and no clear reference to rose on the front.

Aldi claim that it has an “inviting aroma of tangerine, quince, apricot, and rose.” and that it is “flavourful, dry, and distinctive with an attractive fruit profile”.