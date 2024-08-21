I tried Tetley's new crazy tea bags - here's what they really taste like
I think I’ve said before, I’m a sucker for something new.
So, when I spotted chatter about crazy new flavours of Tetley tea, I had to investigate.
I found three new flavours - Chocolate and Mint Tart, Lemon Drizzle Cake, and Digestive Biscuit - available for £2.30 each at Morrisons.
Would they truly taste like a dessert in a cup? Or would they be a massive let-down?
Watch the video to see what I really thought.
