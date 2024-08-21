Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I think I’ve said before, I’m a sucker for something new.

So, when I spotted chatter about crazy new flavours of Tetley tea, I had to investigate.

I found three new flavours - Chocolate and Mint Tart, Lemon Drizzle Cake, and Digestive Biscuit - available for £2.30 each at Morrisons.

Would they truly taste like a dessert in a cup? Or would they be a massive let-down?

Watch the video to see what I really thought.