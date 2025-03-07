A 95-year-old woman has tried her first ever McDonald’s meal!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Betty Timmis recently told colleagues that she has never enjoyed a McDonald’s experience which led to them setting up a trip for her to sample a British McDonald's for the first time.

Betty Timmis said her McDonald's meal was ‘so worth it’. | UGC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerhill’s Care Home in Kendal, Cumbria, Senior Well-being Coordinator, Sean Moore, reached out to their local McDonald’s to see if they could help make this special visit one to remember.

A member from the local McDonald’s branch jumped at the opportunity and arranged for Betty, along with Summerhill resident Phil Bates, to enjoy a taster experience completely free of charge.

A table was subsequently setup for the Summerhill care home residents upon arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty happily indulged into some fast-food classics after placing an order, including a hamburger accompanied with chips and a hot drink.

What did she think of her meal?

Betty said:"To think it's taken me 95 years to actually try a McDonald’s – it was so worth it.

“I had the best time!”

Sean Moore, HC-One’s Summerhill Senior Wellbeing Coordinator added: “We can't thank Emma enough - she went out of her way to make our residents feel welcome and comfortable.

“It was a truly heartwarming experience, and it’s been wonderful to help our amazing resident enjoy her first McDonald’s.”