I tried my first ever McDonald's meal at 95 and this is what I thought

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 10:33 BST

A 95-year-old woman has tried her first ever McDonald’s meal!

Betty Timmis recently told colleagues that she has never enjoyed a McDonald’s experience which led to them setting up a trip for her to sample a British McDonald's for the first time.

Summerhill’s Care Home in Kendal, Cumbria, Senior Well-being Coordinator, Sean Moore, reached out to their local McDonald’s to see if they could help make this special visit one to remember.

A member from the local McDonald’s branch jumped at the opportunity and arranged for Betty, along with Summerhill resident Phil Bates, to enjoy a taster experience completely free of charge.

A table was subsequently setup for the Summerhill care home residents upon arrival.

Betty happily indulged into some fast-food classics after placing an order, including a hamburger accompanied with chips and a hot drink.

What did she think of her meal?

Betty said:"To think it's taken me 95 years to actually try a McDonald’s – it was so worth it.

“I had the best time!”

Sean Moore, HC-One’s Summerhill Senior Wellbeing Coordinator added: “We can't thank Emma enough - she went out of her way to make our residents feel welcome and comfortable.

“It was a truly heartwarming experience, and it’s been wonderful to help our amazing resident enjoy her first McDonald’s.”

