I tried Illy’s Cafe Bistro in Cleveleys and I’m so glad I did

I recently visited Illy’s Café Bistro and was genuinely impressed by everything from the ambience to the food

Nestled on the South Promenade this spot strikes a balance between casual coastal charm and modern bistro elegance.

The decor is stylish yet welcoming, with large windows offering seaside views that elevate the whole dining experience.

The menu is a real standout - perfect for brunch, lunch or a relaxed evening meal. I opted for a classic Sunday lunch and the food was extremely good.

There was a wide selection on offer from cheese rarebit to poached salmon fillet, I was spoiled for choice.

I also noticed they do a fantastic breakfast menu with all your classics such as bacon, sausage and egg barm, smashed avocado or a full English breakfast.

There were more adventurous options available such as, American buttermilk pancakes served with blueberry compote and maple syrup, eggs florentine, royale and benedict, in addition to a delicious looking toasted smoke salmon bagel served with cream cheese.

Veggie options were available from hearty homemade granola, with natural yoghurt and fresh berries to a full vegetarian version of the full English breakfast.

One visitor said: “Great breakfast, top quality ingredients, served hot and tasted fresh.

“I Will definitely be back and spreading the word of how amazing this place is.”

Illy's is a clear winner for Cleveleys, its light, bright atmosphere and high-quality food leave nothing to be desired.

Other popular options include loaded jacket potatoes, soup and sandwich or delicious toasties numerous options for fillings and a variety of cakes baked in-house.

Being a coffee lover myself I was delighted with the amazing quality of specialty coffee they served.

The cafe has a licensed bar featuring cocktails, wine and beer, making it a great choice for both daytime and evening visits - It really has everything.

Another recent visitor said: “I can’t believe I haven't visted sooner. I live in Cleveleys and visited after Illy's being recommended to me.

“What a little gem. Beautifully decorated, lovely staff, dog friendly and lovely food and even better cakes (massive scones).

“It was busy with only bar stools free but we didn't have to wait long. I will definitely visit again! The sunday lunch looks good too.”

Many mention the warm welcome from staff and how accommodating they are, especially with families or dietary needs.

Whether you're local or visiting the Fylde Coast I highly recommend giving Illy’s a try.

From breakfast with a sea view to cocktails at sunset it’s the kind of place that gets everything just right.