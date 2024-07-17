I tried GBBO's John Whaite's strawberries and cream recommendation - here's what I thought
Chorley-born John Whaite has claimed that Brits everywhere should be trying strawberries and soured cream, explaining that the gentle tang of the soured cream makes the strawberries even sweeter.
This is how much money John Whaite has made since winning GBBO The 35-year-old, who has also appeared on Strictly, teamed up with Lidl to promote the unusual treat. He said: “When you’ve got British strawberries that are bang in season, there’s nothing quite like it. They’re juicy and so sweet, so something with a little sharp kick will always balance with them perfectly. With that in mind, if you replace the cream with soured cream, you’ve got something even better - the gentle tang of the soured cream makes the strawberries even sweeter, and it’s nowhere near as rich as regular double cream.”
So, I gave it a try. Take a look at the video to see whether it was a smash or not.
