I tried GBBO's John Whaite's strawberries and cream recommendation - here's what I thought

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 14:29 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 14:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
He made his name as a baker, winning the third series of the Great British Bake Off, now he’s got designs on strawberries.

Chorley-born John Whaite has claimed that Brits everywhere should be trying strawberries and soured cream, explaining that the gentle tang of the soured cream makes the strawberries even sweeter.

This is how much money John Whaite has made since winning GBBO The 35-year-old, who has also appeared on Strictly, teamed up with Lidl to promote the unusual treat. He said: “When you’ve got British strawberries that are bang in season, there’s nothing quite like it. They’re juicy and so sweet, so something with a little sharp kick will always balance with them perfectly. With that in mind, if you replace the cream with soured cream, you’ve got something even better - the gentle tang of the soured cream makes the strawberries even sweeter, and it’s nowhere near as rich as regular double cream.”

So, I gave it a try. Take a look at the video to see whether it was a smash or not.

Related topics:ChorleyFoodStrictly Come DancingBBCGreat British Bake OffWimbledonsummerLancashireMoneyLidl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice