While wandering around Blackpool, I decided to check out Cafe Coast - it’s tucked away upstairs inside Blackpool Amusements on Bank Hey Street.

I’d heard about their crazy cheap burger deals and thought why not? I wasn’t expecting much for 99p, but I left genuinely impressed.

I ordered the cheapest thing on the menu, just a simple beef burger and a portion of chips. The burger was 99p, and the chips weren’t much more.

I figured it’d be something tiny or thrown together quickly, but to my surprise it was decent.

The bun was soft, the patty was hot and it actually had a good flavour. Nothing fancy, but for under a pound, it honestly beat some burgers I’ve paid triple the price for.

The chips were golden, crispy and well-salted - definitely not an afterthought.

The place itself has a fun, casual vibe, great for families this half-term.

The cafe had a relaxed feel with the buzz of the amusements below adding a bit of character.

It’s not trying to be something it’s not, it’s straight-up good value. Fast food in a no-fuss setting.

What really stood out was their recent promotion for International Burger Day on May 28th.

They gave away 500 hamburgers. I wasn’t there for the giveaway, but I saw the crowd and the excitement around it.

Before that they’d been running the Big Burger Giveaway. If your name matched the daily name on their board, you’d get a free cheeseburger.

It’s such a fun idea and it’s clear they’re doing more than just serving food, they’re creating something local people can get involved in.

With summer heating up the team at Cafe Coast say they’ve got more offers and events planned, and honestly I’ll be keeping an eye out.

If you’re in Blackpool and want a bite that won’t break the bank, this little upstairs cafe is worth a visit.