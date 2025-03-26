I tried a sausage roll and steak pie at one of Lancashire's most beloved local butcher's and fell in love

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:34 BST

There’s nothing better than a proper local bakery...

Beloved in the local area, I decided to head down to Poulton-Le-Fylde where I visited the Pork Shop, which is a very popular bakery for a reason. I couldn’t wait to try a place which is amongst the most popular in the area and one of the biggest hits with the locals.

The bakery was very busy with people looking for an end-of-week treat.

I decided to get a large sausage roll and a steak and onion pie. I think my favourite was the sausage roll - the pastry was really nice and crunchy and flaky and the sausage had a nice texture and a nice bite to it and a strong meaty flavour that wasn't lost in the rest of the pastry.

Sausage roll and steak and onion pie from the Pork Shop in Poulton.placeholder image
Sausage roll and steak and onion pie from the Pork Shop in Poulton. | National World

The next item I tried was the steak and onion pie. I think I liked individual bits of it, such as the pastry and the steak filling, but the only thing that let it down for me personally was the gelatin around the edges. I thought it was a little bit too much and I wasn't a massive fan of the texture.

I still enjoyed visiting the Pork Shop. All the staff were really friendly, all the other baked goods looked really, really good, and I can definitely see myself going again sometime soon to try everything on the menu.

