I tried a sausage roll and steak pie at one of Lancashire's most beloved local butcher's and fell in love
Beloved in the local area, I decided to head down to Poulton-Le-Fylde where I visited the Pork Shop, which is a very popular bakery for a reason. I couldn’t wait to try a place which is amongst the most popular in the area and one of the biggest hits with the locals.
The bakery was very busy with people looking for an end-of-week treat.
I decided to get a large sausage roll and a steak and onion pie. I think my favourite was the sausage roll - the pastry was really nice and crunchy and flaky and the sausage had a nice texture and a nice bite to it and a strong meaty flavour that wasn't lost in the rest of the pastry.
The next item I tried was the steak and onion pie. I think I liked individual bits of it, such as the pastry and the steak filling, but the only thing that let it down for me personally was the gelatin around the edges. I thought it was a little bit too much and I wasn't a massive fan of the texture.
I still enjoyed visiting the Pork Shop. All the staff were really friendly, all the other baked goods looked really, really good, and I can definitely see myself going again sometime soon to try everything on the menu.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.