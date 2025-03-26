There’s nothing better than a proper local bakery...

Beloved in the local area, I decided to head down to Poulton-Le-Fylde where I visited the Pork Shop, which is a very popular bakery for a reason. I couldn’t wait to try a place which is amongst the most popular in the area and one of the biggest hits with the locals.

The bakery was very busy with people looking for an end-of-week treat.

I decided to get a large sausage roll and a steak and onion pie. I think my favourite was the sausage roll - the pastry was really nice and crunchy and flaky and the sausage had a nice texture and a nice bite to it and a strong meaty flavour that wasn't lost in the rest of the pastry.

Sausage roll and steak and onion pie from the Pork Shop in Poulton. | National World

The next item I tried was the steak and onion pie. I think I liked individual bits of it, such as the pastry and the steak filling, but the only thing that let it down for me personally was the gelatin around the edges. I thought it was a little bit too much and I wasn't a massive fan of the texture.

I still enjoyed visiting the Pork Shop. All the staff were really friendly, all the other baked goods looked really, really good, and I can definitely see myself going again sometime soon to try everything on the menu.