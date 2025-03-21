I think we need to do something... The 21 ugliest and grimmest parts of Lancashire, according to you

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 13:28 BST

Famous for its striking sights, there are nevertheless some less than salubrious areas of Lancashire...

As is the case with every city, town, and even a few villages, there are undoubtedly some parts of the otherwise lovely county of Lancashire which are in need of a little TLC and some rejuvenation.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Set against a backdrop of otherwise lovely locations, from the Forest of Bowland to historic city centres, these places will jump out and catch your eye because of how out-of-place they can seem.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The build-up of litter is a growing problem in many areas of the county, so Lancashire is no stranger to grotty areas, with many residents in these towns having become frustrated with the piles of rubbish on streets.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to submit what parts of their area they felt needed cleaning up and the response was overwhelming... these are the standout places in need of a spruce-up nominated by you...

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Also, be sure not to miss:

I visited Lancashire's poshest village and I can see why homes here are so expensive and in-demand!

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

All 61 Lancashire railway stations ranked from highest to lowest train cancellation rate

Lancashire restaurant wins prestigious award at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Preston Docks Car Park, Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2YN

1. Preston Docks Car Park

Preston Docks Car Park, Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2YN | NW

Photo Sales
Frenchwood Park, Preston PR1 4LX

2. Frenchwood Park

Frenchwood Park, Preston PR1 4LX | NW

Photo Sales
Blackburn Town Centre, Blackburn

3. Blackburn Town Centre

Blackburn Town Centre, Blackburn | NW

Photo Sales
Avenham Park, Preston PR1 8JT

4. Avenham Park

Avenham Park, Preston PR1 8JT | NW

Photo Sales
New Hall Lane, Preston

5. New Hall Lane

New Hall Lane, Preston | Google

Photo Sales
Deepdale, Preston PR1 6XT

6. Deepdale

Deepdale, Preston PR1 6XT | Blog Preston

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonBlackburn
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice