Designed to inspect and regulate services that provide education for learners of all ages and care for children and young people, the Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted) reports have been in place since 1993.

Although Ofsted reports act as a crucial part for encouraging improvement and innovation, the reports have become an immense pressure for staff within schools. In recent years, the inspections have prompted questions on the fairness and accuracy of the inspection process, with some educational institutions feeling that their efforts are not fully comprehended or appreciated.

We asked the people of Lancashire what their thoughts were on the Ofsted inspections, and here’s what they said.

Tina Kimberly from Preston thought Ofsted was beneficial, saying: “Absolutely, because it shows potential students how good a school or university is,” whereas Helen Thompson from Freckleton disagreed, saying: “No, I think the whole Ofsted system is flawed and I think there’s a lot of problems with ranking schools based on academic achievements.

“There’s loads of different factors that people don’t take into consideration, so I think Ofsted is flawed and then I think the league table itself becomes obsolete,” Helen added.

As of September 2024, the government scrapped the one-word Ofsted reports for state schools, with the changes having been made in response to the Big Listen consultation and an Independent Learning Review.

As a replacement, a report card system will provide a more comprehensive assessment of how schools are performing, with this new system to be introduced from September 2025. The changes are aimed at improving standards, helping parents better understand schools’ strengths and weaknesses, focusing pupil outcomes, and reducing teacher stress.

