Calls have been made for more expensive Saturday funerals to be brought in line with the cost of a weekday service to help reduce delays for mourners.

Relatives are having to wait longer now for death certificates which is putting pressure on demand for burials and cremations, according to Norbreck councillor Julie Sloman.

She is asking Blackpool Council to free up more funeral slots on Saturdays, and scrap the extra £440 cost of a Saturday service to help reduce waits.

Raising concerns at a meeting of the full council, she said changes came into force in September in the way death certificates are issued nationally. The process now requires additional scrutiny by a medical examiner before a certificate can be given out.

Coun Sloman said the changes meant it could now take 10 days to get a death certificate, compared to three days in the past, which in turn was delaying the whole process of organising a funeral.

She said this meant recently bereaved families would not be able to hold funerals for their loved ones until after Christmas, especially as Carleton Crematorium will be closed from December 25 until December 30.

Coun Sloman said: "I was a bit staggered to find we have decided to close on December 27 at the crematorium and what I want to ask is, is there capacity to increase funerals on a Saturday which is not ideal for everybody but for some people it is.

"We offer three one hour appointments and for getting one of those funerals on a Saturday we charge a premium of £440. Is there any availability to increase capacity on Saturday, and is there any potential to waive this premium that has been added to Saturday funerals?"

She said the closure of the crematorium over the Christmas period meant "people are going to have the funerals of their loved ones hanging over them over Christmas."

An hour long funeral service at Carleton Crematorium costs £1,350 on a Saturday compared to £910 for a 35 minute service on other days.

Following the council meeting, Coun Sloman added: "I acknowledge our registrars and cemetery staff do a sterling job. My issue is not about this. I think if more appointments were available with the registrar and at Carleton it would ease the burden somewhat at the other end.

"We only offer three appointments on Saturdays and they come at a premium of £440. We could show some care and compassion for our families and waive this cost so there would be greater uptake and greater availability."

Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member with responsibility for crematorium, told the council meeting the cost for Saturday funerals was in line with other councils, and she would talk to officers about the closure times over Christmas.

It is currently proposed for the Crematorium to be closed from December 25 until re-opening on December 30. It will also be closed on New Year's Day.