Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local residents have shared their admiration for Lancashire glassblower John Ditchfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Ditchfield crafts beautiful glass sculptures from scratch inside his Singleton studio.

The Blackpool-born craftsman can be seen melting down glass before shaping it, using highly specialised tools and techniques, in an inspiring video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Ditchfield crafts beautiful glass sculptures from scratch inside his Singleton studio | Lucinda Herbert

John says that although he’s been a glassmaker for over 43 years, he’s “still learning.”

In his custom-built workshop, John said: “The furnace is never switched off.”

Speaking about the Dreamkeeper sculpture – a 30ft tall landmark visible from Garstang Road – he added: “It took me about three years to make, in between other jobs.

“I can’t make anything really big in one hit because of the size of the furnace, but I can put a lot of small pieces together to make a big piece.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents shared their admiration for John’s work:

Janet Simpson said: “We live in Thornton. When grandchildren come to visit, they know that when they see ‘Grandma’s Diamond,’ they’re nearly there. I then get a call to get the kettle on.”

Aerial shot of the Dreamkeeper sculpture – a 30ft tall landmark visible from Garstang Road | Lucinda Herbert

Michelle Brown said: “I have a lot of John’s pieces, including a beautiful commission piece he did for my birthday.”

Joanne Galston said: “I have a wonderful collection of Ditchfield glass. My old boss used to buy me a piece every Christmas. I treasure them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piratepete Wilky said: “First visited his place ten years ago. Took time out to have a chat and showed me around his workshop. Very talented guy, great to watch.”

Doug Smith said: “The man is a genius!”

Katy Ann said: “John is a true gentleman, very talented, and an all-round lovely man.”

James Chaplin said: “My daughter thinks every time we drive past that Elsa from Frozen has been doing her magic. Fab work, guys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John says that although he’s been a glassmaker for over 43 years, he’s “still learning” | Lucinda Herbert

Cheryl Bennison said: “I love the landmark. I live locally and admire it every time I go past. It's stunning.”

Hayley Parker said: “John made me a beautiful vase 18 years ago, and I love it. Such a lovely man and talented artist.”

Lillian Joanne Darwin said: “An amazing artist and craftsman. The pride of our district.”

In Episode 32 of Unconventional Brits, John explains how, as a teenager, he “just needed a job” and started an apprenticeship in 1968 with the Venetian Glass Company at Squires Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He moved to his current location at Pointer House Farm in 1982 after working and travelling in Europe, and after initially having a smaller studio on Talbot Road with his then partner Donald Sidebottom.

One of John's most popular products is his memorial glass – where the bereaved can have the ashes of their loved ones, including pets, immortalised in a beautiful glass ornament.

Other items sold at Glasform range from vases and jewellery to lighting and bespoke pieces.

Watch Episode 32 of Unconventional Brits, featuring John Ditchfield, at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52819641.