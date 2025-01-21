Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents have had their say on what they believe should replace the former Odeon Cinema in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cinema on Bloomfield Central in Rigby Road closed in June 2023 when its lease came to an end.

It has been empty ever since, with the movie screens now stripped out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Odeon Cinema on Bloomfield Central in Rigby Road closed in June 2023 when its lease came to an end | Contributed

Developers had hoped to revamp the empty building and were seeking a storage site operator to move in - but council planners said keeping the building for "leisure use" was preferable.

Hopes of converting the cinema into a family entertainment centre appear to have been revived, with the owners now seeking a leisure operator for the site.

Many residents said they would like to see the centre become something similar to the Flower Bowl in Barton - a venue which offers a variety of entertainment including crazy golf and curling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Jane Scott said: “Something like the Flower Bowl please. When you don't drive it's hard to get to family places like that.”

Beverley Houlihan said: “Something like the Flower Bowl. a nice multi-attraction that could be used by families in the day and aimed towards adults at night would be great and would compliment the bingo being there.”

Sonia Garrity: “Something all the family can do together without breaking the bank.”

Genna-Louise Marshall: “Each room should be something different for kids. Rock climbing walls, play area, laser tag, ninja course, bowling, sensory room etc.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Louise Ashton said: “A play area for all ages. Kids in Blackpool don't have anywhere decent. There could be different areas for different ages.”

The former Odeon building is being marketed for leisure use | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Gavin Breakell said: “A big entertainment centre. Bowling centre, escape room, snooker, laser zones etc.”

Claire Mcallister said: “Family play area with decent food.”

Katy Foster said: “Go karting and a nice eating place.”

Vince Binns: “Indoor karting? Or maybe a huge indoor inflatable kingdom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others believed the space should be used as a homeless shelter or a medical centre for local residents.

Michelle Stubbs said: “How about a proper homeless support shelter. The homeless need somewhere to go.”

Mike Henry: “A walk-in centre. A dentist. Something useful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annie Clarke said: “How about a homeless dorm shelter and hot food provided. No alcohol or drugs allowed. Have a drug dog on the door. It ensures people young and old are safe.”

Developers had hoped to revamp the empty building and were seeking a storage site operator to move in | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Mark Taylor said: “Convert it into another health centre. Take pressure off the hospital and Whitegate Drive Health Centre. It’s big enough to accommodate this.”

The planning approval in place includes permission for external changes to the building, including the addition of two food and drink outlets, reduced from four which were initially sought.

The planning inspector, who upheld the council’s refusal of the self storage facility, said the size of the unit meant it played “an important role in terms of the viability of the leisure park”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston-based Austringer Capital, now operating as AIM Land Ltd, has planning permission for the building to be used for leisure.

These could include activities such as bowling, trampolining, crazy golf, arcade games, climbing walls or indoor sports such as padel tennis or five-a-side football.

Those proposals were sidelined when subsequent plans emerged for the building to be used for self storage, but that idea was vetoed by the council which refused to grant planning permission.

An appeal was thrown out by an independent planning inspector following a planning inquiry held at Blackpool Town Hall last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the site is being marketed for leisure use once more, with commercial property company Barker Proudlove seeking a tenant.

The planning approval in place also includes permission for external changes to the building including the addition of two food and drink outlets, reduced from four which were initially sought.