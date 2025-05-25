A fun new place has opened on the Fylde coast where familes and people of all ages can play darts and enjoy light snacks and tea and coffee.

But there’s more to the The Big Fish Darts Hub than a ‘a few darts boards stuck on a well, says owner Bethany Walsh.

With walls adormed with images of the world’ s top darts players, there are seven boards which are linked up to a digital app which keeps the score.

Based at Fisherman’s Walk at the top end of Lord Street, Fleetwood, the smart new hub is laid out in similar fashion to a bowling alley, with lanes for people taking part - except it’s for darts.

The Big Fish, based at Fisherman’s Walk at the top end of Lord Street, Fleetwood, takes is name from the 170 checkout, which is the highest possible checkout score in darts. It is also a reference to Fleetwood’s heritage as a former fishing port.

Bethany, 29, decided to open the Big Fish after becoming more closely involved with the local darts scene through her long-established trophy shop Leisure and Pleasure, on Poulton Road, Fleetwood.

Six years ago she took over the shop, which has near legendary status in the town, from her granparents, Diane and Peter Fuce, who ran it for decades.

She said: “More and more darts players wanted trophies from the shop and I found that while there was a thriving darts scene in our local pubs, there was nowhere really suitable for families and children to play it.

“So I decided to open the Big Fish and we launched last weekend. It’s been doing really well, we’re taking loads of bookings. “

Bethany says she wants to make the hub as inclusive as possible, especially given her own journey in life.

She explained: “When I was young I went to Great Arley. a special school in Thornton, because I had autism.

“I want to show people that this don't need to hold anyone back - I really struggled when I was young but now I am running two businesses.

“I have been back to Great Arley and they even asked me to give a talk to the children, I told them that they can achieve things in future, just like I did. They can be themselves and still be successful, even if some people in the world may think they can’t.”

Bethany will also be running children’s darts competitions and also aims to start an academy.

The Big Fish is open seven days a week: Monday to Thursday from 10am to 8pm, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 10pm.

For futher information visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554138062275