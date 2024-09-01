Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire woman used her ‘not fitting in’ to university feeling to set up her own dog grooming business.

After college Lucy Gemmell was unsure of what her next step onto the career ladder would be so used her love of dogs as a platform.

Lucy Gemmell outside her new dog grooming business Pepper's Parlour in Freckleton. | UGC

Fast forward and she has recently opened her dog grooming business Pepper’s Parlour in Freckleton.

She said: “I went through high school and college unsure of what I wanted to do. “I ended up getting my a levels but when it came for the hunt to find a uni, I initially looked for a course in SFX (Special effects makeup) and makeup but I never felt like I fitted in with it.

“I didn’t want to pay all the money to get a degree for something I wasn’t sure I wanted.”

Lucy, who has been dog grooming since the age of 19 says her love of dogs was what made the ‘go with your gut’ choice an easy one for her.

Lucy, who has been dog grooming since the age of 19 says her love of dogs was what made the ‘go with your gut’ choice an easy one for her. | UGC

She added: “It all started as having a love for dogs and wanting to spend all my time with them which then lead me down the path of dog grooming.

“I started at a chain salon and found I really enjoyed it, however I didn’t like the conveyor belt setting that the salon promoted and felt I needed more time to dedicate to certain dogs.”

She then decided to hone her abilities by going to a specialised training school to gain her ICMG and City and Guilds qualifications.

She added: “I took a step back and decided to dedicate more time and attention to each and every dog that comes through my salon door.

“With my new found qualifications I decided to start my own business in my childhood village, where I was free to run the business how I wanted.

“It wasn’t as easy as just grooming dogs and paying the bills, there’s a lot that goes into having your own place and I’ve had to learn it all through trial and error.

“Thankfully my mum owns Pink Tree Parties in Kirkham which meant she passed on a lot of her own knowledge and wisdom to me after 15 years of being her own boss.”

What is an interesting fact people may not know about their beloved pooches?

“I learnt that the more you rush a dog, the more you can stress them out and that body language and emotions can affect them.”

The business opened earlier this week and is located in the heart of Freckleton, opposite the war memorial at 10 Kirkham Road.