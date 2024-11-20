Australian singer and actor Jason Donovan is currently playing Frank-N-Furter in the iconic Rocky Horror at Winter Garden’s Opera House.

Ahead of the shows arrival, one of our reporters sat down for a chat with Jason which you can read here.

However following Rocky Horror’s fabulous opening night on Monday, the rest of the cast met up with another of our reporters to share how pleased they are to be in the seaside town.

Stand Up comedian Nathan Caton, the narrator for the show, said: “I am very excited, I have never performed in Blackpool but I have heard a lot about the crowds. I am excited to react to the crowd and see what they are like.

“I will be honest I didn’t know what Rocky Horror was before. I got the audition Rocky Horror theatre, I had heard the words before but I didn’t know what it was, I’ll go and do the audition and about a day later they said we want you to do and I was like are you sure you’ve got the right person?

“You have to see the show to get it and believe it.”

He also described the moment he found out that he had got the role as the narrator for the Rocky Horror show as “surreal”.

The main roles of the show, Janet and Brad are then played by actors Lauren Chia and Connor Carson.

Connor said: “We are very excited we are a good chunk into the tour now, we have been doing a lot of shows and we have been venue to venue, getting to know the different audiences and the different personalities around the country. We are looking forward to seeing that in Blackpool as well.”

He then added: “I don’t think there is another show like it.”

Lauren said: “We opened in Bromley and we did High Wickam, we had an amazing two weeks at the Dominion Theatre in the West End, which was really special. Since then we have gone onto Bath, York, Cardiff and more.

“The music as well is a huge thing, it is just a big rock and roll musical and I don’t think we realised how popular this was and much of a cult musical this was, so it’s such a special experience to be part of that as well.”

The pairs final message was: “Book tickets, come and watch us, you won’t regret it, it’s a big night out, big party and everyones included.”

Rocky Horror Show will run at the Blackpool Winter Gardens from November 18 to 23.

Tickets are still avialable but act fast!

Take a look at the fabulous pics of the cast below.

