As a relatively new member of the Blackpool community, I love nothing more than getting out and about.

So when It was suggest I spend an afternoon at Blackpool’s Stanley Park, I jumped at the chance.

I was not sure what to expect when I moved to Blackpool back in June of this year. Like a lot of visitors the Blackpool I had experienced before involved the Golden Mile and the Pleasure Beach Resort.

But I’m slowly learning there is so much more to Blackpool than the bright lights and attractions. And I have to say Stanley Park is fast becoming one of my favourite places.

As I wondered around the park I was excited to see what it had to offer. What better way to spend an Autumnal afternoon? I was lucky to get the perfect day as there was not a single cloud in the sky.

I know for a fact that I would have loved it here as a younger kid. The wide open spaces for riding a bike and the massive football pitches with nets and full size goals to play with my mates - would have been a dream. Seeing the astroturf pitches reminded me of when I used to play football as a youngster.

I really liked walking around and spending time at the fountain garden area in the park, all the flower beds and bushes were all perfectly maintained which made the space feel really cared for. It had a real peaceful vibe which is a real contrast to many of the busy visitor areas.

Another part of Stanley Park that I will be going back to again and again is the lake. With the many pathways snaking around the park it was lovely to walk around and take in all that the park had to offer. I was genuinely surprised by how big the park actually felt. Just when I thought I had finished exploring one area, a whole new one would appear out of nowhere. I can see why it becomes a real place for families in the summer.

I’m really looking forward to seeing the bands play live music in the summer in the band stand area.

As I walked away from the park as honestly felt like I had found Blackpool’s hidden gem, as this vast open green space with a million things to do including football pitches, bowling greens, a cafe has the potential to be all things to all people.

Let me know your thoughts about other hidden gems in Blackpool at [email protected]