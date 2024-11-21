Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackburn’s Festival of the Moon is underway - and what a spectacle it is.

Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon has landed at Blackburn Cathedral and is available to see, free of charge, until December 2. Made using detailed NASA moon imagery, the 23-foot high, giant three-dimensional moon is suspended in the centre of the Grade II listed building for all to see.

It’s all part of an out-of-this-world festive package in Blackburn, called Festival of the Moon. Other events and experiences include:

● The Circus of the Moon Christmas Lights Switch-On: Saturday, November 23. The town centre will be taken over by circus-themed festivities and visitors can enjoy performances by local performing arts schools, captivating stage shows from Pop Up Global and circus skills workshops at The Mall. Roaming circus characters will delight audiences, while young talents from One Voice Blackburn take to the stage as hosts. As part of a special light launch sequence, Blackburn’s Christmas lights will be illuminated with a stunning laser light show, choreographed music, and stage pyrotechnics. The event will also feature a festive market and live music performances at The Bureau.

● Blackburn Festival of Light: Saturday, December 14. Blackburn’s annual light parade is back. In the lead-up, visitors can participate in lantern-making workshops, as well as drumming and stilt-walking classes. The grand parade, inspired by lunar themes, will light up the town with a fantastic finale at Town Hall Square featuring light projections and mesmerising fire dancing.

● Moon-themed Arts & Crafts by Culturapedia: Throughout the festive period, Culturapedia will host a variety of family-friendly workshops, storytelling sessions, and interactive performances inspired by the moon. Events will be held across Blackburn’s key cultural venues, including Blackburn Market, Blackburn Central Library, and Blackburn Museum & Art Gallery.

● Moon Light Trail: Take a lunar journey around Blackburn with the Moon Light Trail. This captivating trail of light installations—designed by Blackburn Festival of Light, light sculpture artists, and Blackburn College students—will illuminate the town centre, creating a winter wonderland of glowing sculptures and displays.Visitors can also look forward to light projections, festive music, ice skating, movie premieres, and a Cinderella pantomime at King George’s Hall. There is also live music from the new Blackburn Gigs initiative every Friday and Saturday evening.

It’s all been made possible thanks to a successful collaboration between Blackburn Business Improvement District (BID), Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Blackburn Festival of Light, Culturapedia, and Blackburn Cathedral, and funding of £72,583 from Arts Council England’s National Lottery Project Funding.

“This year’s Festival of the Moon brings a unique and magical atmosphere to Blackburn, and we’re thrilled to invite everyone to experience these incredible events,” said Catherine Price, Blackburn BID Manager. “With everything from dazzling performances and workshops to inspiring art installations, Blackburn is set to offer a Christmas celebration that connects our community and showcases the best of local talent. We can’t wait to share this wonderful festive season with everyone.”

Councillor Phil Riley, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “We’ve so much planned in the run-up to Christmas for our residents and visitors to enjoy – with much of it being free too.“

For more details and event updates, visit www.discoverblackburn.co.uk.